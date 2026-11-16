Hank Lebioda betting profile: The RSM Classic

Lebioda's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.215 ranks 133rd on the Tour in 2026, and his Driving Distance average of 299.3 yards ranks 135th.

In terms of approach play, Lebioda holds a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.079, ranking 88th on the Tour. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 68.75% ranks 60th.

Around the green, Lebioda's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.081 ranks 118th on the Tour in 2026.

On the greens, Lebioda has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.325, which places him 147th on the Tour. He also averages 29.50 Putts Per Round, also ranking 147th.