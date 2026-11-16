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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

T15

Hayden Springer
USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10

-10

T15

USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10
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29M AGO

Hank Lebioda betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Hank Lebioda sinks 35-foot birdie putt on No. 16 at Bank of Utah

Hank Lebioda sinks 35-foot birdie putt on No. 16 at Bank of Utah

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Hank Lebioda has missed the cut in each of his last three appearances at The RSM Classic. He returns to Sea Island Golf Club's Seaside Course for the Nov. 19-22 event looking to break that trend.

Latest odds for Lebioda at The RSM Classic.

Lebioda's recent history at The RSM Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2023MC75-70+3
2022MC64-80+2
2021MC73-68-1

At The RSM Classic

  • In Lebioda's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Lebioda's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-72-3--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenMC74-70+2--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT6468-68-74-3--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC67-70-5--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT6270-68-72-65-9--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC73-69+2--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT4269-66-70-69-613.00
July 26, 20263M OpenT2469-69-65-68-1332.50
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT6973-68-71-71-51.72
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC73-70+3--

Lebioda's recent performances

  • Lebioda's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 13-under.
  • He has not recorded a top-20 finish in his last ten tournaments.
  • Lebioda has averaged -0.395 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.098 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Lebioda has averaged -0.912 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Lebioda's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee133-0.215-0.395
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green880.079-0.184
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green118-0.081-0.431
Average Strokes Gained: Putting147-0.3250.098
Average Strokes Gained: Total143-0.540-0.912

Lebioda's advanced stats and rankings

  • Lebioda's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.215 ranks 133rd on the Tour in 2026, and his Driving Distance average of 299.3 yards ranks 135th.
  • In terms of approach play, Lebioda holds a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.079, ranking 88th on the Tour. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 68.75% ranks 60th.
  • Around the green, Lebioda's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.081 ranks 118th on the Tour in 2026.
  • On the greens, Lebioda has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.325, which places him 147th on the Tour. He also averages 29.50 Putts Per Round, also ranking 147th.
  • Lebioda has broken par 20.52% of the time in 2026, ranking 152nd on the Tour, while his Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.20% ranks 95th. He has accumulated 188 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 140th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Lebioda as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
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