Hank Lebioda betting profile: The RSM Classic
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Hank Lebioda sinks 35-foot birdie putt on No. 16 at Bank of Utah
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Hank Lebioda has missed the cut in each of his last three appearances at The RSM Classic. He returns to Sea Island Golf Club's Seaside Course for the Nov. 19-22 event looking to break that trend.
Lebioda's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|2022
|MC
|64-80
|+2
|2021
|MC
|73-68
|-1
At The RSM Classic
- In Lebioda's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Lebioda's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T64
|68-68-74
|-3
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|67-70
|-5
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T62
|70-68-72-65
|-9
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T42
|69-66-70-69
|-6
|13.00
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T24
|69-69-65-68
|-13
|32.50
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T69
|73-68-71-71
|-5
|1.72
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
Lebioda's recent performances
- Lebioda's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 13-under.
- He has not recorded a top-20 finish in his last ten tournaments.
- Lebioda has averaged -0.395 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.098 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Lebioda has averaged -0.912 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Lebioda's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|133
|-0.215
|-0.395
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|88
|0.079
|-0.184
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|118
|-0.081
|-0.431
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|147
|-0.325
|0.098
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|143
|-0.540
|-0.912
Lebioda's advanced stats and rankings
- Lebioda's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.215 ranks 133rd on the Tour in 2026, and his Driving Distance average of 299.3 yards ranks 135th.
- In terms of approach play, Lebioda holds a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.079, ranking 88th on the Tour. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 68.75% ranks 60th.
- Around the green, Lebioda's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.081 ranks 118th on the Tour in 2026.
- On the greens, Lebioda has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.325, which places him 147th on the Tour. He also averages 29.50 Putts Per Round, also ranking 147th.
- Lebioda has broken par 20.52% of the time in 2026, ranking 152nd on the Tour, while his Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.20% ranks 95th. He has accumulated 188 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 140th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lebioda as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.