Greyson Sigg betting profile: The RSM Classic
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Greyson Sigg sinks 12-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Butterfield Bermuda
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Greyson Sigg returns to Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, teeing off Nov. 19-22 on the Seaside Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia. Sigg finished tied for 25th at 15-under in his most recent appearance at this event in 2025.
Sigg's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T25
|66-62-72-67
|-15
|2024
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|2023
|T15
|66-69-70-64
|-13
|2022
|MC
|64-75
|-3
At The RSM Classic
- In Sigg's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 25th after posting a score of 15-under.
- Sigg's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 15th at 13-under.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Sigg's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T11
|67-64-70
|-12
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|63-72
|-9
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T25
|66-62-72-67
|-15
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T46
|70-72-71-72
|+1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T46
|67-68-67-72
|-14
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T15
|67-70-68-66
|-13
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T21
|69-68-69-70
|-12
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T19
|69-71-69-70
|-9
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T39
|68-69-68-67
|-12
|15
Sigg's recent performances
- Sigg has recorded three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 11th at 12-under.
- Sigg has averaged 0.103 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.107 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Sigg has averaged 0.305 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Sigg's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.800
|0.103
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|1.002
|0.125
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.216
|-0.030
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.210
|0.107
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|2.228
|0.305
Sigg's advanced stats and rankings
- Sigg is averaging 0.800 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, with a Driving Distance average of 304.5 yards.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 1.002 in 2026 is complemented by a Greens in Regulation rate of 85.19%.
- Around the green, Sigg is posting a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.216 in 2026.
- On the greens, Sigg is averaging 0.210 Strokes Gained: Putting, with a Putts Per Round average of 30.67. He is breaking par 29.63% of the time and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 7.41%.
- Sigg's overall Strokes Gained: Total average stands at 2.228 in 2026.
All stats in this article are accurate for Sigg as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.