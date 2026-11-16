PGA TourLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TourPGA Tour ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA Tour AmericasPGA Tour UniversityDP World TourLPGA TourTGL
R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

T15

Hayden Springer
USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10

-10

T15

USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW
19M AGO

Greyson Sigg betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Greyson Sigg sinks 12-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Butterfield Bermuda

Greyson Sigg sinks 12-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Butterfield Bermuda

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Greyson Sigg returns to Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, teeing off Nov. 19-22 on the Seaside Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia. Sigg finished tied for 25th at 15-under in his most recent appearance at this event in 2025.

Latest odds for Sigg at The RSM Classic.

Sigg's recent history at The RSM Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T2566-62-72-67-15
2024MC71-75+4
2023T1566-69-70-64-13
2022MC64-75-3

At The RSM Classic

  • In Sigg's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 25th after posting a score of 15-under.
  • Sigg's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 15th at 13-under.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Sigg's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT1167-64-70-12--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC63-72-9--
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT2566-62-72-67-15--
Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT4670-72-71-72+1--
Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT4667-68-67-72-14--
Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT1567-70-68-66-13--
Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT2169-68-69-70-12--
Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT1969-71-69-70-9--
Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-72+6--
July 27, 20253M OpenT3968-69-68-67-1215

Sigg's recent performances

  • Sigg has recorded three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 11th at 12-under.
  • Sigg has averaged 0.103 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.107 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Sigg has averaged 0.305 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Sigg's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.8000.103
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-1.0020.125
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.216-0.030
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.2100.107
Average Strokes Gained: Total-2.2280.305

Sigg's advanced stats and rankings

  • Sigg is averaging 0.800 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, with a Driving Distance average of 304.5 yards.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 1.002 in 2026 is complemented by a Greens in Regulation rate of 85.19%.
  • Around the green, Sigg is posting a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.216 in 2026.
  • On the greens, Sigg is averaging 0.210 Strokes Gained: Putting, with a Putts Per Round average of 30.67. He is breaking par 29.63% of the time and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 7.41%.
  • Sigg's overall Strokes Gained: Total average stands at 2.228 in 2026.

All stats in this article are accurate for Sigg as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
37M AGO
Purse breakdown: See what's up for grabs at The RSM Classic
Latest
Image for article.
14H AGO
Cink defends Charles Schwab Cup Championship title for sixth win of 2026
Daily Wrap Up
Image for article.
16H AGO
Who around FedExCup top-100, Aon Next 10 bubble has most to gain in Austin?
Latest
R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW