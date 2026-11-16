Greyson Sigg betting profile: The RSM Classic

Sigg is averaging 0.800 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, with a Driving Distance average of 304.5 yards.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 1.002 in 2026 is complemented by a Greens in Regulation rate of 85.19%.

Around the green, Sigg is posting a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.216 in 2026.

On the greens, Sigg is averaging 0.210 Strokes Gained: Putting, with a Putts Per Round average of 30.67. He is breaking par 29.63% of the time and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 7.41%.