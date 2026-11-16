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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

T15

Hayden Springer
USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10

-10

T15

USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10
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25M AGO

Gordon Sargent betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Gordon Sargent taps in 1-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at Austin

Gordon Sargent taps in 1-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at Austin

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Gordon Sargent missed the cut at The RSM Classic in 2025, carding rounds of 70-70. He returns to Sea Island Golf Club's Seaside Course for the Nov. 19-22 edition of the tournament looking to build on a T2 finish that stands as his best result over his last ten Tour appearances.

Latest odds for Sargent at The RSM Classic.

Sargent's recent history at The RSM Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC70-70-2

At The RSM Classic

  • In Sargent's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Sargent's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC76-73+5--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT3467-65-71-70-11--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT2167-65-66-69-17--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT3366-69-65-70-14--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-68E--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT4567-69-67-72-510.000
July 26, 20263M OpenMC73-67-2--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT266-67-69-67-19135.000
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC71-68-1--
July 5, 2026John Deere Classic7867-69-74-76+22.200

Sargent's recent performances

  • Sargent has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for second at 19-under.
  • Sargent has averaged 0.663 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.367 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Sargent has averaged 0.000 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Sargent's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee150.5450.663
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green166-1.174-0.153
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green410.184-0.142
Average Strokes Gained: Putting114-0.143-0.367
Average Strokes Gained: Total144-0.5890.000

Sargent's advanced stats and rankings

  • Sargent ranks 15th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.545, and his average Driving Distance of 321.7 yards ranks 10th on the Tour.
  • In terms of ball-striking, Sargent's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -1.174 ranks 166th on the Tour. He ranks 83rd with a 67.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Sargent ranks 29th on the Tour by breaking par 23.78% of the time, though his Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.37% ranks 133rd.
  • On the greens, Sargent carries a -0.143 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 114th on the Tour. He ranks 110th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.07.
  • Sargent has accumulated 211 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 134th on the Tour, and his Strokes Gained: Total average of -0.589 ranks 144th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Sargent as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
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