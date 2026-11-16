Gordon Sargent betting profile: The RSM Classic
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Gordon Sargent taps in 1-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at Austin
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Gordon Sargent missed the cut at The RSM Classic in 2025, carding rounds of 70-70. He returns to Sea Island Golf Club's Seaside Course for the Nov. 19-22 edition of the tournament looking to build on a T2 finish that stands as his best result over his last ten Tour appearances.
Sargent's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|70-70
|-2
At The RSM Classic
- In Sargent's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Sargent's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T34
|67-65-71-70
|-11
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T21
|67-65-66-69
|-17
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T33
|66-69-65-70
|-14
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T45
|67-69-67-72
|-5
|10.000
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T2
|66-67-69-67
|-19
|135.000
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|78
|67-69-74-76
|+2
|2.200
Sargent's recent performances
- Sargent has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for second at 19-under.
- Sargent has averaged 0.663 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.367 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Sargent has averaged 0.000 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Sargent's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|15
|0.545
|0.663
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|166
|-1.174
|-0.153
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|41
|0.184
|-0.142
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|114
|-0.143
|-0.367
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|144
|-0.589
|0.000
Sargent's advanced stats and rankings
- Sargent ranks 15th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.545, and his average Driving Distance of 321.7 yards ranks 10th on the Tour.
- In terms of ball-striking, Sargent's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -1.174 ranks 166th on the Tour. He ranks 83rd with a 67.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Sargent ranks 29th on the Tour by breaking par 23.78% of the time, though his Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.37% ranks 133rd.
- On the greens, Sargent carries a -0.143 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 114th on the Tour. He ranks 110th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.07.
- Sargent has accumulated 211 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 134th on the Tour, and his Strokes Gained: Total average of -0.589 ranks 144th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Sargent as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.