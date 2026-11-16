Garrick Higgo betting profile: The RSM Classic

Higgo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.011, ranking 101st on the Tour in 2026. His average Driving Distance of 305.1 yards ranks 100th on the Tour.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Higgo carries a -0.747 mark in 2026, ranking 162nd on the Tour. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 62.46% ranks 165th.

Around the green, Higgo's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.140 ranks 133rd on the Tour in 2026.

On the greens, Higgo has a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.025 in 2026, ranking 85th on the Tour. He ranks 49th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.58.