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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

T15

Hayden Springer
USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10

-10

T15

USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10
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26M AGO

Garrick Higgo betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Garrick Higgo sinks 5-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at World Wide Technology

Garrick Higgo sinks 5-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at World Wide Technology

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Garrick Higgo heads to Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, set for Nov. 19-22, 2026. Higgo will look to build on a tied-for-53rd finish in his most recent appearance at this event in 2024.

Latest odds for Higgo at The RSM Classic.

Higgo's recent history at The RSM Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024T5370-71-70-68-3
2023MC71-71E

At The RSM Classic

  • In Higgo's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 53rd after posting a score of 3-under.
  • Higgo missed the cut in 2023, finishing even through two rounds.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Higgo's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-70-4--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT2964-69-71-68-12--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC64-76-2--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC73-70+3--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC72-71+1--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4872-68-70-70-84.169
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC71-71E--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC67-72-1--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT3269-65-75-68-323.500
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1969-67-70-63-1536.875

Higgo's recent performances

  • Higgo has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish in that stretch came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 15-under.
  • Higgo has averaged -0.154 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.684 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Higgo has averaged -0.713 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Higgo's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee101-0.011-0.154
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green162-0.747-1.322
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green133-0.1400.080
Average Strokes Gained: Putting850.0250.684
Average Strokes Gained: Total157-0.874-0.713

Higgo's advanced stats and rankings

  • Higgo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.011, ranking 101st on the Tour in 2026. His average Driving Distance of 305.1 yards ranks 100th on the Tour.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Higgo carries a -0.747 mark in 2026, ranking 162nd on the Tour. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 62.46% ranks 165th.
  • Around the green, Higgo's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.140 ranks 133rd on the Tour in 2026.
  • On the greens, Higgo has a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.025 in 2026, ranking 85th on the Tour. He ranks 49th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.58.
  • Higgo ranks 166th in Par Breakers, converting at a rate of 19.00% in 2026, and ranks 122nd in Bogey Avoidance at 15.95%. He has accumulated 100 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 166th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Higgo as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
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