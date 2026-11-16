Garrick Higgo betting profile: The RSM Classic
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Garrick Higgo sinks 5-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at World Wide Technology
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Garrick Higgo heads to Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, set for Nov. 19-22, 2026. Higgo will look to build on a tied-for-53rd finish in his most recent appearance at this event in 2024.
Higgo's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T53
|70-71-70-68
|-3
|2023
|MC
|71-71
|E
At The RSM Classic
- In Higgo's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 53rd after posting a score of 3-under.
- Higgo missed the cut in 2023, finishing even through two rounds.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Higgo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T29
|64-69-71-68
|-12
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|64-76
|-2
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T48
|72-68-70-70
|-8
|4.169
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T32
|69-65-75-68
|-3
|23.500
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T19
|69-67-70-63
|-15
|36.875
Higgo's recent performances
- Higgo has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish in that stretch came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 15-under.
- Higgo has averaged -0.154 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.684 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Higgo has averaged -0.713 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Higgo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|101
|-0.011
|-0.154
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|162
|-0.747
|-1.322
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|133
|-0.140
|0.080
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|85
|0.025
|0.684
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|157
|-0.874
|-0.713
Higgo's advanced stats and rankings
- Higgo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.011, ranking 101st on the Tour in 2026. His average Driving Distance of 305.1 yards ranks 100th on the Tour.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Higgo carries a -0.747 mark in 2026, ranking 162nd on the Tour. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 62.46% ranks 165th.
- Around the green, Higgo's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.140 ranks 133rd on the Tour in 2026.
- On the greens, Higgo has a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.025 in 2026, ranking 85th on the Tour. He ranks 49th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.58.
- Higgo ranks 166th in Par Breakers, converting at a rate of 19.00% in 2026, and ranks 122nd in Bogey Avoidance at 15.95%. He has accumulated 100 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 166th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Higgo as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.