Frankie Capan III betting profile: The RSM Classic
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Frankie Capan III sinks 29-foot birdie putt on No. 17 at The American Express
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Frankie Capan III missed the cut in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, posting a two-under total across two rounds. He returns to Sea Island Golf Club Nov. 19-22 looking to improve on that result in the 2026 edition of the event.
Capan III's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|71-69
|-2
At The RSM Classic
- In Capan III's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of two-under.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Frankie Capan III's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-78
|+1
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T50
|69-72-74-68
|-5
|4.382
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|75-77
|+10
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|71-66-72
|-7
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T3
|66-70-68-70
|-10
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|65
|66-73-74-72
|+1
|--
Frankie Capan III's recent performances
- Capan III has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that span came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for third at 10-under.
- Capan III has averaged -0.697 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.003 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Capan III has averaged -1.451 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Frankie Capan III's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|--
|-2.085
|-0.697
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|--
|-1.598
|-0.925
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|--
|0.428
|0.168
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|--
|-0.349
|0.003
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|--
|-3.604
|-1.451
Frankie Capan III's advanced stats and rankings
- Capan III has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -2.085 and a Driving Distance average of 292.1 yards in the 2026 season.
- In terms of ball-striking, Capan III has a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of -1.598 and a Greens in Regulation percentage of 58.55% in 2026.
- Around the green, he has recorded a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.428 this season.
- On the greens, Capan III holds a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.349 and a Putts Per Round average of 28.00 in 2026. He has broken par 17.95% of the time and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 20.51% in 2026.
- Capan III has accumulated four FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 211th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Capan III as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.