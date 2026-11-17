Capan III has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -2.085 and a Driving Distance average of 292.1 yards in the 2026 season.

In terms of ball-striking, Capan III has a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of -1.598 and a Greens in Regulation percentage of 58.55% in 2026.

Around the green, he has recorded a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.428 this season.

On the greens, Capan III holds a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.349 and a Putts Per Round average of 28.00 in 2026. He has broken par 17.95% of the time and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 20.51% in 2026.