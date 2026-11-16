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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

T15

Hayden Springer
USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10

-10

T15

USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10
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17M AGO

Francisco Bidé betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Resumen | Nicolas Echavarría lidera tras una ronda de 64 en el Dev Series Final

Resumen | Nicolas Echavarría lidera tras una ronda de 64 en el Dev Series Final

Players in Article

Players in This Article

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Francisco Bidé missed the cut at The RSM Classic in 2024, posting a score of 13-over. He returns to Sea Island Golf Club Nov. 19-22 looking to improve on that performance at the 2026 edition of the event.

Latest odds for Bidé at The RSM Classic.

Bidé's recent history at The RSM Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024MC77-78+13

At The RSM Classic

  • In Bidé's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 13-over.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Francisco Bidé's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC76-79+15--

Bidé's recent performances

  • Bidé has averaged -0.484 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -1.490 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Bidé has averaged -4.221 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Bidé's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.581-0.484
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.648-2.082
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.409-0.165
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--2.426-1.490
Average Strokes Gained: Total--5.064-4.221

Bidé's advanced stats and rankings

  • Bidé posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.581 in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 287.5 yards.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Bidé registered a -1.648 mark in 2026, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage stood at 58.33%.
  • Around the green, Bidé posted a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.409 in 2026.
  • On the greens, Bidé recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -2.426 in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 34.50.
  • Bidé broke par just 2.78% of the time in 2026, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 41.67%.

All stats in this article are accurate for Bidé as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
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