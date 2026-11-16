Francisco Bidé betting profile: The RSM Classic
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Francisco Bidé missed the cut at The RSM Classic in 2024, posting a score of 13-over. He returns to Sea Island Golf Club Nov. 19-22 looking to improve on that performance at the 2026 edition of the event.
Bidé's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|77-78
|+13
At The RSM Classic
- In Bidé's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 13-over.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Francisco Bidé's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-79
|+15
|--
Bidé's recent performances
- Bidé has averaged -0.484 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.490 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bidé has averaged -4.221 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bidé's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.581
|-0.484
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.648
|-2.082
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.409
|-0.165
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-2.426
|-1.490
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-5.064
|-4.221
Bidé's advanced stats and rankings
- Bidé posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.581 in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 287.5 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Bidé registered a -1.648 mark in 2026, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage stood at 58.33%.
- Around the green, Bidé posted a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.409 in 2026.
- On the greens, Bidé recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -2.426 in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 34.50.
- Bidé broke par just 2.78% of the time in 2026, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 41.67%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bidé as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.