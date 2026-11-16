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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

T15

Hayden Springer
USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10

-10

T15

USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10
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Erik van Rooyen betting profile: The RSM Classic

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Betting Profile

Erik van Rooyen drains 4-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at Austin

Erik van Rooyen drains 4-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at Austin

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Erik van Rooyen heads to Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, set for Nov. 19-22 in St. Simons Island, Georgia. Van Rooyen enters the week without a previous appearance in the tournament over the last five years, making this a fresh test for the South African.

Latest odds for van Rooyen at The RSM Classic.

At The RSM Classic

  • This marks van Rooyen's first appearance at The RSM Classic in the past five years.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Erik van Rooyen's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipT5469-69-72-68-10--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT669-67-66-64-18--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT5967-70-72-4--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT4565-68-70-69-12--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC74-73+5--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT6769-65-66-77-33.220
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC69-69-2--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC74-68E--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-69E--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT2670-69-64-69-1229.500

Erik van Rooyen's recent performances

  • Van Rooyen has recorded one top-10 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish during that stretch came at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, where he finished tied for sixth at 18-under.
  • Van Rooyen has averaged 0.240 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.209 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Van Rooyen has averaged 0.091 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Erik van Rooyen's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee106-0.0390.240
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green154-0.434-0.296
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green660.0750.357
Average Strokes Gained: Putting370.273-0.209
Average Strokes Gained: Total120-0.1260.091

Erik van Rooyen's advanced stats and rankings

  • Van Rooyen has averaged -0.039 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, ranking 106th on the Tour, while his average Driving Distance of 307.1 yards ranks 77th.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, van Rooyen holds a -0.434 mark in 2026, ranking 154th on the Tour. He ranks 113th with a 66.36% Greens in Regulation percentage.
  • Around the green, van Rooyen has posted a 0.075 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in 2026, ranking 66th on the Tour.
  • On the greens, van Rooyen has delivered a 0.273 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, ranking 37th on the Tour. He ranks 59th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.65, and ranks 39th by breaking par 23.38% of the time.
  • Van Rooyen has accumulated 154 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 146th on the Tour. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.74% ranks 113th.

All stats in this article are accurate for van Rooyen as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
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