Erik van Rooyen betting profile: The RSM Classic
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Erik van Rooyen drains 4-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at Austin
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Erik van Rooyen heads to Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, set for Nov. 19-22 in St. Simons Island, Georgia. Van Rooyen enters the week without a previous appearance in the tournament over the last five years, making this a fresh test for the South African.
At The RSM Classic
- This marks van Rooyen's first appearance at The RSM Classic in the past five years.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Erik van Rooyen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T54
|69-69-72-68
|-10
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T6
|69-67-66-64
|-18
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T59
|67-70-72
|-4
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T45
|65-68-70-69
|-12
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T67
|69-65-66-77
|-3
|3.220
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T26
|70-69-64-69
|-12
|29.500
Erik van Rooyen's recent performances
- Van Rooyen has recorded one top-10 finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish during that stretch came at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, where he finished tied for sixth at 18-under.
- Van Rooyen has averaged 0.240 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.209 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Van Rooyen has averaged 0.091 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Erik van Rooyen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|106
|-0.039
|0.240
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|154
|-0.434
|-0.296
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|66
|0.075
|0.357
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|37
|0.273
|-0.209
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|120
|-0.126
|0.091
Erik van Rooyen's advanced stats and rankings
- Van Rooyen has averaged -0.039 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, ranking 106th on the Tour, while his average Driving Distance of 307.1 yards ranks 77th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, van Rooyen holds a -0.434 mark in 2026, ranking 154th on the Tour. He ranks 113th with a 66.36% Greens in Regulation percentage.
- Around the green, van Rooyen has posted a 0.075 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in 2026, ranking 66th on the Tour.
- On the greens, van Rooyen has delivered a 0.273 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, ranking 37th on the Tour. He ranks 59th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.65, and ranks 39th by breaking par 23.38% of the time.
- Van Rooyen has accumulated 154 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 146th on the Tour. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.74% ranks 113th.
All stats in this article are accurate for van Rooyen as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.