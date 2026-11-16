Erik van Rooyen betting profile: The RSM Classic

Van Rooyen has averaged -0.039 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, ranking 106th on the Tour, while his average Driving Distance of 307.1 yards ranks 77th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, van Rooyen holds a -0.434 mark in 2026, ranking 154th on the Tour. He ranks 113th with a 66.36% Greens in Regulation percentage.

Around the green, van Rooyen has posted a 0.075 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in 2026, ranking 66th on the Tour.

On the greens, van Rooyen has delivered a 0.273 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, ranking 37th on the Tour. He ranks 59th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.65, and ranks 39th by breaking par 23.38% of the time.