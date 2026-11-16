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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

T15

Hayden Springer
USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10

-10

T15

USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10
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24M AGO

Eric Cole betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Eric Cole's 103-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 15 at Butterfield Bermuda

Eric Cole's 103-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 15 at Butterfield Bermuda

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Eric Cole returns to Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, where he has recorded three top-40 finishes in as many appearances at the event. He'll tee off at the Seaside Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia, Nov. 19-22.

Latest odds for Cole at The RSM Classic.

Cole's recent history at The RSM Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T2168-62-67-69-16
2024T1568-72-68-63-11
2023T3969-68-70-66-9

At The RSM Classic

  • In Cole's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 21st after posting a score of 16-under.
  • Cole's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 15th at 11-under.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Cole's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT2565-65-74-9--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT6566-67-73-70-8--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT2464-68-64-73-15--
Aug. 23, 2026BMW ChampionshipT2867-68-67-75-3--
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5872-72-70-71+5--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT2963-69-71-69-823.833
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC67-71-2--
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT5376-64-66-75+111.250
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish Open7071-67-79-69+63.000
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT3976-63-70-65-1014.000

Cole's recent performances

  • Cole's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 15-under.
  • He has averaged -0.505 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • Cole has averaged 0.196 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.129 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Cole's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee157-0.500-0.505
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green840.1010.124
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green100.3310.057
Average Strokes Gained: Putting150.4610.196
Average Strokes Gained: Total640.393-0.129

Cole's advanced stats and rankings

  • Cole ranks 157th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.500 in 2026, while his Driving Distance of 303.3 yards ranks 112th.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.101 ranks 84th on the Tour in 2026, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 65.02% ranks 140th.
  • Cole has been a standout performer around and on the greens in 2026, ranking 10th with a 0.331 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average and 15th with a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.461. His Putts Per Round average of 27.87 ranks second on the Tour.
  • Cole ranks 25th on the Tour by breaking par 23.93% of the time, and his overall Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.393 places him 64th. He has accumulated 865 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 45th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
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