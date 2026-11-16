Eric Cole betting profile: The RSM Classic
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Eric Cole's 103-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 15 at Butterfield Bermuda
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Eric Cole returns to Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, where he has recorded three top-40 finishes in as many appearances at the event. He'll tee off at the Seaside Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia, Nov. 19-22.
Cole's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T21
|68-62-67-69
|-16
|2024
|T15
|68-72-68-63
|-11
|2023
|T39
|69-68-70-66
|-9
At The RSM Classic
- In Cole's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 21st after posting a score of 16-under.
- Cole's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 15th at 11-under.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Cole's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T25
|65-65-74
|-9
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T65
|66-67-73-70
|-8
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T24
|64-68-64-73
|-15
|--
|Aug. 23, 2026
|BMW Championship
|T28
|67-68-67-75
|-3
|--
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T58
|72-72-70-71
|+5
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T29
|63-69-71-69
|-8
|23.833
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T53
|76-64-66-75
|+1
|11.250
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|70
|71-67-79-69
|+6
|3.000
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T39
|76-63-70-65
|-10
|14.000
Cole's recent performances
- Cole's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 15-under.
- He has averaged -0.505 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- Cole has averaged 0.196 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.129 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Cole's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|157
|-0.500
|-0.505
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|84
|0.101
|0.124
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|10
|0.331
|0.057
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|15
|0.461
|0.196
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|64
|0.393
|-0.129
Cole's advanced stats and rankings
- Cole ranks 157th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.500 in 2026, while his Driving Distance of 303.3 yards ranks 112th.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.101 ranks 84th on the Tour in 2026, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 65.02% ranks 140th.
- Cole has been a standout performer around and on the greens in 2026, ranking 10th with a 0.331 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average and 15th with a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.461. His Putts Per Round average of 27.87 ranks second on the Tour.
- Cole ranks 25th on the Tour by breaking par 23.93% of the time, and his overall Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.393 places him 64th. He has accumulated 865 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 45th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.