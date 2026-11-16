Eric Cole betting profile: The RSM Classic

Cole ranks 157th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.500 in 2026, while his Driving Distance of 303.3 yards ranks 112th.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.101 ranks 84th on the Tour in 2026, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 65.02% ranks 140th.

Cole has been a standout performer around and on the greens in 2026, ranking 10th with a 0.331 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average and 15th with a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.461. His Putts Per Round average of 27.87 ranks second on the Tour.