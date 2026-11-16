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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

T15

Hayden Springer
USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10

-10

T15

USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10
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Emilio Gonzalez betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Emilio Gonzalez sinks 24-foot birdie putt on No. 8 at Farmers

Emilio Gonzalez sinks 24-foot birdie putt on No. 8 at Farmers

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Emilio Gonzalez will make his first appearance at The RSM Classic in the past five years when he tees off at Sea Island Golf Club - Seaside Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia, Nov. 19-22. Sami Valimaki is the defending champion after finishing at 23-under in 2025.

Latest odds for Gonzalez at The RSM Classic.

At The RSM Classic

  • This will be Gonzalez's first appearance at The RSM Classic in the past five years.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Emilio Gonzalez's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenW/D76+5--
Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT6574-67-75-72E3.70
Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC68-72-68-8--
Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT5072-67-68-69-47.50
Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT7266-69-75-72-6--
June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC75-77+12--

Emilio Gonzalez's recent performances

  • Gonzalez's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for 50th with a score of 4-under.
  • He has averaged -0.089 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • Gonzalez has averaged 0.135 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.569 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Emilio Gonzalez's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.674-0.089
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.375-0.718
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.3850.103
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.3080.135
Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.355-0.569

Emilio Gonzalez's advanced stats and rankings

  • Gonzalez has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.674 and an average Driving Distance of 297.6 yards in 2026.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Gonzalez holds a -1.375 mark in 2026, with a Greens in Regulation rate of 64.35%.
  • Around the green, Gonzalez has a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.385 in 2026, and he has broken par 19.44% of the time.
  • On the greens, Gonzalez has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.308 in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.50. His Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 15.74%.
  • Gonzalez has accumulated 11 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 203rd.

All stats in this article are accurate for Gonzalez as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
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