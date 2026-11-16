Emilio Gonzalez betting profile: The RSM Classic
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Emilio Gonzalez sinks 24-foot birdie putt on No. 8 at Farmers
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Emilio Gonzalez will make his first appearance at The RSM Classic in the past five years when he tees off at Sea Island Golf Club - Seaside Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia, Nov. 19-22. Sami Valimaki is the defending champion after finishing at 23-under in 2025.
At The RSM Classic
- This will be Gonzalez's first appearance at The RSM Classic in the past five years.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Emilio Gonzalez's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|W/D
|76
|+5
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T65
|74-67-75-72
|E
|3.70
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|68-72-68
|-8
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T50
|72-67-68-69
|-4
|7.50
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T72
|66-69-75-72
|-6
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-77
|+12
|--
Emilio Gonzalez's recent performances
- Gonzalez's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for 50th with a score of 4-under.
- He has averaged -0.089 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Gonzalez has averaged 0.135 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.569 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Emilio Gonzalez's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.674
|-0.089
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.375
|-0.718
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.385
|0.103
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.308
|0.135
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.355
|-0.569
Emilio Gonzalez's advanced stats and rankings
- Gonzalez has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.674 and an average Driving Distance of 297.6 yards in 2026.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Gonzalez holds a -1.375 mark in 2026, with a Greens in Regulation rate of 64.35%.
- Around the green, Gonzalez has a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.385 in 2026, and he has broken par 19.44% of the time.
- On the greens, Gonzalez has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.308 in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.50. His Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 15.74%.
- Gonzalez has accumulated 11 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 203rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Gonzalez as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.