Emiliano Grillo betting profile: The RSM Classic

Grillo posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.097, ranking 76th on the Tour in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 300.4 yards ranked 130th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Grillo posted a 0.290 mark that ranked 51st on the Tour. He ranked 65th with a 68.56% Greens in Regulation rate.

Grillo struggled around the green in 2026, posting a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.202 that ranked 146th on the Tour.

On the greens, Grillo delivered a -0.165 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, placing him 119th on the Tour. He ranked 122nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.21, and he ranked 78th by breaking par 22.49% of the time.