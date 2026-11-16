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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

T15

Hayden Springer
USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10

-10

T15

USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10
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25M AGO

Emiliano Grillo betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Emiliano Grillo sinks 9-foot birdie putt on No. 3 at Austin

Emiliano Grillo sinks 9-foot birdie putt on No. 3 at Austin

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Emiliano Grillo returns to Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, teeing off Nov. 19-22 in St. Simons Island, Georgia. He'll look to build on a T18 finish from his 2021 appearance at the event, having missed the cut in his most recent trip in 2022.

Latest odds for Grillo at The RSM Classic.

Grillo's recent history at The RSM Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2022MC68-72-2
2021T1866-68-65-71-12

At The RSM Classic

  • In Grillo's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
  • Grillo's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 18th at 12-under.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Grillo's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipT2170-67-69-67-15--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT5869-68-71-70-6--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT5264-69-74-6--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT4365-69-69-68-13--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC68-74E--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT3166-67-69-70-822.429
July 26, 20263M OpenT764-67-65-69-1987.500
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT2670-66-67-69-1229.500
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT2373-70-67-75+543.000

Grillo's recent performances

  • Grillo has one top-10 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 19-under.
  • Grillo has averaged 0.139 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.205 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Grillo has averaged 0.150 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Grillo's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee760.0970.139
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green510.2900.729
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green146-0.202-0.512
Average Strokes Gained: Putting119-0.165-0.205
Average Strokes Gained: Total1060.0210.150

Grillo's advanced stats and rankings

  • Grillo posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.097, ranking 76th on the Tour in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 300.4 yards ranked 130th.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Grillo posted a 0.290 mark that ranked 51st on the Tour. He ranked 65th with a 68.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Grillo struggled around the green in 2026, posting a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.202 that ranked 146th on the Tour.
  • On the greens, Grillo delivered a -0.165 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, placing him 119th on the Tour. He ranked 122nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.21, and he ranked 78th by breaking par 22.49% of the time.
  • Grillo ranked 101st in Bogey Avoidance at 15.31% and accumulated 361 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 109th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
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