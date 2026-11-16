Emiliano Grillo betting profile: The RSM Classic
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Emiliano Grillo sinks 9-foot birdie putt on No. 3 at Austin
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Emiliano Grillo returns to Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, teeing off Nov. 19-22 in St. Simons Island, Georgia. He'll look to build on a T18 finish from his 2021 appearance at the event, having missed the cut in his most recent trip in 2022.
Grillo's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|2021
|T18
|66-68-65-71
|-12
At The RSM Classic
- In Grillo's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Grillo's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 18th at 12-under.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Grillo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T21
|70-67-69-67
|-15
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T58
|69-68-71-70
|-6
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T52
|64-69-74
|-6
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T43
|65-69-69-68
|-13
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T31
|66-67-69-70
|-8
|22.429
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T7
|64-67-65-69
|-19
|87.500
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T26
|70-66-67-69
|-12
|29.500
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T23
|73-70-67-75
|+5
|43.000
Grillo's recent performances
- Grillo has one top-10 finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 19-under.
- Grillo has averaged 0.139 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.205 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Grillo has averaged 0.150 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Grillo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|76
|0.097
|0.139
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|51
|0.290
|0.729
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|146
|-0.202
|-0.512
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|119
|-0.165
|-0.205
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|106
|0.021
|0.150
Grillo's advanced stats and rankings
- Grillo posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.097, ranking 76th on the Tour in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 300.4 yards ranked 130th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Grillo posted a 0.290 mark that ranked 51st on the Tour. He ranked 65th with a 68.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Grillo struggled around the green in 2026, posting a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.202 that ranked 146th on the Tour.
- On the greens, Grillo delivered a -0.165 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, placing him 119th on the Tour. He ranked 122nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.21, and he ranked 78th by breaking par 22.49% of the time.
- Grillo ranked 101st in Bogey Avoidance at 15.31% and accumulated 361 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 109th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.