Dylan Wu betting profile: The RSM Classic
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Dylan Wu tees it up at Sea Island Golf Club's Seaside Course for The RSM Classic, Nov. 19-22, having missed the cut in each of his two most recent appearances at the event. Wu will look to turn things around at the par-70 layout in St. Simons Island, Georgia.
Wu's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|2024
|MC
|68-76
|+2
|2023
|T46
|70-68-70-67
|-7
|2022
|T51
|66-72-68-72
|-4
At the RSM Classic
- In Wu's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- Wu's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 46th at 7-under.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Wu's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T61
|69-69-72-69
|-5
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T17
|67-68-68
|-10
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T32
|69-66-67-67
|-15
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T57
|69-70-68-67
|-10
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T65
|67-70-71-71
|-1
|3.800
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|75-67
|E
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T34
|68-68-67-69
|-8
|12.444
Wu's recent performances
- Wu's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 10-under.
- He has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- Wu has an average of 0.000 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.193 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Wu has averaged 0.111 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Wu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|146
|-0.365
|0.000
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|91
|0.072
|-0.135
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|116
|-0.080
|0.054
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|109
|-0.106
|0.193
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|138
|-0.479
|0.111
Wu's advanced stats and rankings
- Wu ranks 146th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with a -0.365 average in 2026, and his Driving Distance of 298.4 yards ranks 138th.
- In terms of ball-striking, Wu holds a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.072, ranking 91st on the Tour, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 68.95% ranks 51st.
- Around the greens, Wu's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.080 ranks 116th on the Tour.
- On the greens, Wu has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.106, ranking 109th, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.47 that ranks 146th on the Tour.
- Wu has accumulated 102 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 162nd on the Tour. He ranks 127th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse on 16.21% of holes played, and ranks 105th in Par Breakers, breaking par 22.07% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.