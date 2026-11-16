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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

T15

Hayden Springer
USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10

-10

T15

USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10
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22M AGO

Dylan Wu betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Dylan Wu sinks 10-foot birdie putt on No. 12 at Mexico Open

Dylan Wu sinks 10-foot birdie putt on No. 12 at Mexico Open

Players in Article

Players in This Article

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Dylan Wu tees it up at Sea Island Golf Club's Seaside Course for The RSM Classic, Nov. 19-22, having missed the cut in each of his two most recent appearances at the event. Wu will look to turn things around at the par-70 layout in St. Simons Island, Georgia.

Latest odds for Wu at The RSM Classic.

Wu's recent history at The RSM Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC70-69-3
2024MC68-76+2
2023T4670-68-70-67-7
2022T5166-72-68-72-4

At the RSM Classic

  • In Wu's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
  • Wu's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 46th at 7-under.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Wu's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-70-2--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT6169-69-72-69-5--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT1767-68-68-10--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT3269-66-67-67-15--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT5769-70-68-67-10--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC73-72+5--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT6567-70-71-71-13.800
July 26, 20263M OpenMC75-67E--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT3468-68-67-69-812.444

Wu's recent performances

  • Wu's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 10-under.
  • He has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • Wu has an average of 0.000 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.193 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Wu has averaged 0.111 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Wu's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee146-0.3650.000
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green910.072-0.135
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green116-0.0800.054
Average Strokes Gained: Putting109-0.1060.193
Average Strokes Gained: Total138-0.4790.111

Wu's advanced stats and rankings

  • Wu ranks 146th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with a -0.365 average in 2026, and his Driving Distance of 298.4 yards ranks 138th.
  • In terms of ball-striking, Wu holds a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.072, ranking 91st on the Tour, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 68.95% ranks 51st.
  • Around the greens, Wu's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.080 ranks 116th on the Tour.
  • On the greens, Wu has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.106, ranking 109th, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.47 that ranks 146th on the Tour.
  • Wu has accumulated 102 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 162nd on the Tour. He ranks 127th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse on 16.21% of holes played, and ranks 105th in Par Breakers, breaking par 22.07% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
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