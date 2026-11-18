Dylan Frittelli betting profile: The RSM Classic
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Dylan Frittelli holes 66-foot shot from fairway for eagle on No. 7 at Corales Puntacana
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Dylan Frittelli has struggled at The RSM Classic, missing the cut in each of his last five appearances at Sea Island Golf Club. He returns to St. Simons Island, Georgia for the Nov. 19-22 edition of the event looking to break that streak.
Frittelli's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|65-72
|-5
|2024
|MC
|70-77
|+5
|2023
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|2022
|MC
|69-80
|+7
|2021
|MC
|76-74
|+8
At The RSM Classic
- In Frittelli's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-under.
- Frittelli has missed the cut in each of his last five appearances at this event, with his best relative score coming in 2025 at 5-under.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Frittelli's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T71
|70-66-76
|-1
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T69
|72-66-66-79
|-5
|1.719
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|65-72
|-5
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|T29
|+11-+8-+1-+8
|--
|17.422
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
Frittelli's recent performances
- Frittelli's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Barracuda Championship, where he finished tied for 29th.
- He has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- Frittelli has averaged -0.494 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.191 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Frittelli has averaged -0.920 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Frittelli's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|--
|-0.365
|-0.494
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|--
|-0.395
|-0.368
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|--
|-0.203
|-0.249
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|--
|0.273
|0.191
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|--
|-0.690
|-0.920
Frittelli's advanced stats and rankings
- Frittelli holds a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.365 and an average Driving Distance of 312.3 yards in the 2026 season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Frittelli carries a -0.395 mark in 2026, while his Greens in Regulation percentage stands at 63.64%.
- On and around the greens, Frittelli posts a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.203 and a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.273, with a Putts Per Round average of 27.73.
- Frittelli has broken par 26.77% of the time in 2026, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 20.20%.
- He has accumulated two FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 218th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Frittelli as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.