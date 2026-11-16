PGA TourLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TourPGA Tour ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA Tour AmericasPGA Tour UniversityDP World TourLPGA TourTGL
R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

T15

Hayden Springer
USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10

-10

T15

USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW
17M AGO

Doug Ghim betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Doug Ghim reaches par-5 No. 14 in two, makes birdie at Austin

Doug Ghim reaches par-5 No. 14 in two, makes birdie at Austin

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Doug Ghim posted a strong showing at The RSM Classic last year, finishing tied for seventh at 18-under. He returns to Sea Island Golf Club Nov. 19-22 looking to build on that result in the 2026 edition of the event.

Latest odds for Ghim at The RSM Classic.

Ghim's recent history at The RSM Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T760-71-67-66-18
2024T4272-69-69-66-6
2022T4066-71-74-65-6
2021T1867-71-68-64-12

At The RSM Classic

  • In Ghim's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of 18-under.
  • Ghim's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for seventh at 18-under.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Ghim's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT665-68-64-69-18--
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT1769-68-70-67-10--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah Championship265-62-64-69-24--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT1771-68-66-62-17--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT1964-67-72-66-1145
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT1565-67-70-67-1151
July 26, 20263M OpenMC69-72-1--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-69E--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT669-65-65-68-1791.667
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT1565-69-69-67-1051

Ghim's recent performances

  • Ghim has finished in the top 20 eight times over his last ten appearances, with three top-10 finishes and one top-five finish.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished second at 24-under.
  • Ghim has averaged 0.385 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.327 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Ghim has averaged 1.869 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Ghim's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee70.6120.385
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green630.2140.762
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green140.3210.395
Average Strokes Gained: Putting790.0650.327
Average Strokes Gained: Total51.2131.869

Ghim's advanced stats and rankings

  • Ghim ranks seventh on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.612 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 307.3 yards ranks 74th.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Ghim holds a 0.214 mark that ranks 63rd on the Tour. He ranks fourth with a 72.59% Greens in Regulation Percentage.
  • Ghim ranks 14th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green with a 0.321 average in 2026, and ranks sixth with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 12.15%.
  • On the greens, Ghim has posted a 0.065 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, ranking 79th on the Tour. He also averages 28.91 Putts Per Round, ranking 90th.
  • Ghim ranks fifth on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Total at 1.213, and breaks par 25.48% of the time, ranking sixth. He has accumulated 439 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 93rd.

All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
34M AGO
Purse breakdown: See what's up for grabs at The RSM Classic
Latest
Image for article.
14H AGO
Cink defends Charles Schwab Cup Championship title for sixth win of 2026
Daily Wrap Up
Image for article.
16H AGO
Who around FedExCup top-100, Aon Next 10 bubble has most to gain in Austin?
Latest
R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW