Doug Ghim betting profile: The RSM Classic

Ghim ranks seventh on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.612 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 307.3 yards ranks 74th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Ghim holds a 0.214 mark that ranks 63rd on the Tour. He ranks fourth with a 72.59% Greens in Regulation Percentage.

Ghim ranks 14th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green with a 0.321 average in 2026, and ranks sixth with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 12.15%.

On the greens, Ghim has posted a 0.065 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, ranking 79th on the Tour. He also averages 28.91 Putts Per Round, ranking 90th.