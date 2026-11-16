Doug Ghim betting profile: The RSM Classic
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Doug Ghim reaches par-5 No. 14 in two, makes birdie at Austin
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Doug Ghim posted a strong showing at The RSM Classic last year, finishing tied for seventh at 18-under. He returns to Sea Island Golf Club Nov. 19-22 looking to build on that result in the 2026 edition of the event.
Ghim's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T7
|60-71-67-66
|-18
|2024
|T42
|72-69-69-66
|-6
|2022
|T40
|66-71-74-65
|-6
|2021
|T18
|67-71-68-64
|-12
At The RSM Classic
- In Ghim's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of 18-under.
- Ghim's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for seventh at 18-under.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Ghim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T6
|65-68-64-69
|-18
|--
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T17
|69-68-70-67
|-10
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|2
|65-62-64-69
|-24
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T17
|71-68-66-62
|-17
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T19
|64-67-72-66
|-11
|45
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T15
|65-67-70-67
|-11
|51
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T6
|69-65-65-68
|-17
|91.667
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T15
|65-69-69-67
|-10
|51
Ghim's recent performances
- Ghim has finished in the top 20 eight times over his last ten appearances, with three top-10 finishes and one top-five finish.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished second at 24-under.
- Ghim has averaged 0.385 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.327 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Ghim has averaged 1.869 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Ghim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|7
|0.612
|0.385
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|63
|0.214
|0.762
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|14
|0.321
|0.395
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|79
|0.065
|0.327
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|5
|1.213
|1.869
Ghim's advanced stats and rankings
- Ghim ranks seventh on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.612 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 307.3 yards ranks 74th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Ghim holds a 0.214 mark that ranks 63rd on the Tour. He ranks fourth with a 72.59% Greens in Regulation Percentage.
- Ghim ranks 14th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green with a 0.321 average in 2026, and ranks sixth with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 12.15%.
- On the greens, Ghim has posted a 0.065 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, ranking 79th on the Tour. He also averages 28.91 Putts Per Round, ranking 90th.
- Ghim ranks fifth on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Total at 1.213, and breaks par 25.48% of the time, ranking sixth. He has accumulated 439 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 93rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.