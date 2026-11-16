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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

T15

Hayden Springer
USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10

-10

T15

USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10
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Denny McCarthy betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Denny McCarthy sinks 29-foot birdie putt on No. 13 at World Wide Technology

Denny McCarthy sinks 29-foot birdie putt on No. 13 at World Wide Technology

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Denny McCarthy returns to Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, teeing off Nov. 19-22 on the Seaside Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia. McCarthy posted a 13-under effort at this event in 2022, finishing tied for 10th — his best result at the tournament in the last five years.

Latest odds for McCarthy at The RSM Classic.

McCarthy's recent history at The RSM Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T5168-66-67-70-11
2024T2569-70-68-66-9
2023T4666-70-68-71-7
2022T1066-72-65-66-13
2021MC71-72+1

At The RSM Classic

  • In McCarthy's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 51st with a score of 11-under.
  • McCarthy's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 10th at 13-under.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

McCarthy's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipT668-65-67-69-19--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT2367-69-70-65-13--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT1567-64-71-11--
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT2968-72-68-69-7--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC68-70-4--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC73-71+2--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT2964-68-70-70-823.833
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC69-73+2--
July 26, 20263M OpenT366-68-64-66-20133.750
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT3968-65-70-70-77.964

McCarthy's recent performances

  • McCarthy has recorded one top-five, two top-10, and three top-20 finishes over his last 10 appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for third at 20-under.
  • McCarthy has averaged -0.223 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.298 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • McCarthy has averaged 1.110 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

McCarthy's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee152-0.414-0.223
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green820.1080.444
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green570.1050.592
Average Strokes Gained: Putting160.4520.298
Average Strokes Gained: Total780.2511.110

McCarthy's advanced stats and rankings

  • McCarthy ranks 152nd on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee at -0.414, and his driving distance average of 297.2 yards ranks 145th.
  • He ranks 82nd in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green at 0.108, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 66.61% ranks 104th.
  • Around the green, McCarthy posts a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.105, ranking 57th on the Tour.
  • On the greens, McCarthy's Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.452 ranks 16th on the Tour, and his Putts Per Round average of 28.51 ranks 40th.
  • McCarthy ranks 27th in Bogey Avoidance, avoiding bogeys 13.40% of the time, and ranks 111th in Par Breakers at 21.88%.
  • He has accumulated 473 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 86th on the Tour, while his Strokes Gained: Total mark of 0.251 ranks 78th.

All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
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