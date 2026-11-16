Denny McCarthy betting profile: The RSM Classic
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Denny McCarthy sinks 29-foot birdie putt on No. 13 at World Wide Technology
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Denny McCarthy returns to Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, teeing off Nov. 19-22 on the Seaside Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia. McCarthy posted a 13-under effort at this event in 2022, finishing tied for 10th — his best result at the tournament in the last five years.
McCarthy's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T51
|68-66-67-70
|-11
|2024
|T25
|69-70-68-66
|-9
|2023
|T46
|66-70-68-71
|-7
|2022
|T10
|66-72-65-66
|-13
|2021
|MC
|71-72
|+1
At The RSM Classic
- In McCarthy's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 51st with a score of 11-under.
- McCarthy's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 10th at 13-under.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
McCarthy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T6
|68-65-67-69
|-19
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T23
|67-69-70-65
|-13
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T15
|67-64-71
|-11
|--
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T29
|68-72-68-69
|-7
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T29
|64-68-70-70
|-8
|23.833
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T3
|66-68-64-66
|-20
|133.750
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T39
|68-65-70-70
|-7
|7.964
McCarthy's recent performances
- McCarthy has recorded one top-five, two top-10, and three top-20 finishes over his last 10 appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for third at 20-under.
- McCarthy has averaged -0.223 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.298 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- McCarthy has averaged 1.110 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
McCarthy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|152
|-0.414
|-0.223
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|82
|0.108
|0.444
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|57
|0.105
|0.592
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|16
|0.452
|0.298
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|78
|0.251
|1.110
McCarthy's advanced stats and rankings
- McCarthy ranks 152nd on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee at -0.414, and his driving distance average of 297.2 yards ranks 145th.
- He ranks 82nd in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green at 0.108, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 66.61% ranks 104th.
- Around the green, McCarthy posts a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.105, ranking 57th on the Tour.
- On the greens, McCarthy's Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.452 ranks 16th on the Tour, and his Putts Per Round average of 28.51 ranks 40th.
- McCarthy ranks 27th in Bogey Avoidance, avoiding bogeys 13.40% of the time, and ranks 111th in Par Breakers at 21.88%.
- He has accumulated 473 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 86th on the Tour, while his Strokes Gained: Total mark of 0.251 ranks 78th.
All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.