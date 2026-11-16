Denny McCarthy betting profile: The RSM Classic

McCarthy ranks 152nd on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee at -0.414, and his driving distance average of 297.2 yards ranks 145th.

He ranks 82nd in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green at 0.108, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 66.61% ranks 104th.

Around the green, McCarthy posts a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.105, ranking 57th on the Tour.

On the greens, McCarthy's Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.452 ranks 16th on the Tour, and his Putts Per Round average of 28.51 ranks 40th.

McCarthy ranks 27th in Bogey Avoidance, avoiding bogeys 13.40% of the time, and ranks 111th in Par Breakers at 21.88%.