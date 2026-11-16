PGA TourLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TourPGA Tour ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA Tour AmericasPGA Tour UniversityDP World TourLPGA TourTGL
R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

T15

Hayden Springer
USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10

-10

T15

USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW
28M AGO

Davis Thompson betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Davis Thompson sinks 21-foot eagle putt on No. 18 at Austin

Davis Thompson sinks 21-foot eagle putt on No. 18 at Austin

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Davis Thompson heads to Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, tee off Nov. 19-22, looking to improve on his tied-for-25th finish last year. Sami Valimaki set the target as the defending champion after posting a 23-under score in 2025.

Latest odds for Thompson at The RSM Classic.

Thompson's recent history at The RSM Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T2562-71-66-68-15
2024T6070-71-67-72-2
2023MC75-70+3
2022MC71-73+2
2021MC77-73+8

At The RSM Classic

  • In Thompson's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 25th after posting a score of 15-under.
  • Thompson's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 25th at 15-under.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Thompson's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT3472-65-68-8--
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT5473-68-71-69-3--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT6270-66-68-71-9--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC70-75+3--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT1464-68-65-71-1253.000
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT867-68-67-66-1270.286
July 26, 20263M OpenT768-68-63-66-1987.500
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC71-67-2--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT2669-69-66-68-1229.500
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC74-76+10--

Thompson's recent performances

  • Thompson has recorded two top-10 finishes and three top-20 finishes over his last 10 appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for seventh at 19-under.
  • Thompson has averaged 0.090 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.703 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Thompson has averaged -0.042 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Thompson's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee500.2400.090
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green120.5910.761
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green108-0.059-0.189
Average Strokes Gained: Putting154-0.356-0.703
Average Strokes Gained: Total600.416-0.042

Thompson's advanced stats and rankings

  • Thompson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.240, ranking 50th on the Tour, while his average Driving Distance of 308.9 yards ranks 62nd.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Thompson sports a 0.591 mark that ranks 12th on the Tour. He ranks 18th with a 70.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Thompson has recorded a -0.356 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, placing him 154th on the Tour. He ranks 122nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.21.
  • Thompson ranks 33rd in Bogey Avoidance, finding bogeys or worse on 13.53% of holes played, and ranks 94th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
  • He has accumulated 516 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 77th on the Tour, with an overall Strokes Gained: Total mark of 0.416, placing him 60th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
44M AGO
Purse breakdown: See what's up for grabs at The RSM Classic
Latest
Image for article.
14H AGO
Cink defends Charles Schwab Cup Championship title for sixth win of 2026
Daily Wrap Up
Image for article.
16H AGO
Who around FedExCup top-100, Aon Next 10 bubble has most to gain in Austin?
Latest
R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW