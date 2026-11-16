Davis Thompson betting profile: The RSM Classic
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Davis Thompson sinks 21-foot eagle putt on No. 18 at Austin
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Davis Thompson heads to Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, tee off Nov. 19-22, looking to improve on his tied-for-25th finish last year. Sami Valimaki set the target as the defending champion after posting a 23-under score in 2025.
Thompson's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T25
|62-71-66-68
|-15
|2024
|T60
|70-71-67-72
|-2
|2023
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|2022
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|2021
|MC
|77-73
|+8
At The RSM Classic
- In Thompson's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 25th after posting a score of 15-under.
- Thompson's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 25th at 15-under.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Thompson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T34
|72-65-68
|-8
|--
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T54
|73-68-71-69
|-3
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T62
|70-66-68-71
|-9
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T14
|64-68-65-71
|-12
|53.000
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T8
|67-68-67-66
|-12
|70.286
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T7
|68-68-63-66
|-19
|87.500
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T26
|69-69-66-68
|-12
|29.500
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-76
|+10
|--
Thompson's recent performances
- Thompson has recorded two top-10 finishes and three top-20 finishes over his last 10 appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for seventh at 19-under.
- Thompson has averaged 0.090 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.703 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Thompson has averaged -0.042 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Thompson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|50
|0.240
|0.090
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|12
|0.591
|0.761
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|108
|-0.059
|-0.189
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|154
|-0.356
|-0.703
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|60
|0.416
|-0.042
Thompson's advanced stats and rankings
- Thompson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.240, ranking 50th on the Tour, while his average Driving Distance of 308.9 yards ranks 62nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Thompson sports a 0.591 mark that ranks 12th on the Tour. He ranks 18th with a 70.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Thompson has recorded a -0.356 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, placing him 154th on the Tour. He ranks 122nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.21.
- Thompson ranks 33rd in Bogey Avoidance, finding bogeys or worse on 13.53% of holes played, and ranks 94th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- He has accumulated 516 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 77th on the Tour, with an overall Strokes Gained: Total mark of 0.416, placing him 60th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.