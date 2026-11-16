Davis Thompson betting profile: The RSM Classic

Thompson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.240, ranking 50th on the Tour, while his average Driving Distance of 308.9 yards ranks 62nd.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Thompson sports a 0.591 mark that ranks 12th on the Tour. He ranks 18th with a 70.37% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Thompson has recorded a -0.356 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, placing him 154th on the Tour. He ranks 122nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.21.

Thompson ranks 33rd in Bogey Avoidance, finding bogeys or worse on 13.53% of holes played, and ranks 94th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.