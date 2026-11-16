Davis Riley betting profile: The RSM Classic
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Davis Riley sinks 9-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Bank of Utah
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Davis Riley heads to Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, teeing off Nov. 19-22 on the Seaside Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia. He'll look to improve on a mixed record at this event, where his best result was a tied 46th finish in 2023.
Riley's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T67
|67-66-75-66
|-8
|2024
|MC
|68-74
|E
|2023
|T46
|68-69-69-69
|-7
|2022
|MC
|67-73
|-2
At The RSM Classic
- In Riley's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 67th after posting a score of 8-under.
- Riley's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 46th at 7-under.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Riley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T52
|65-71-71
|-6
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T45
|69-64-68-71
|-12
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|3
|68-64-63-70
|-15
|190.000
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|76-68
|+2
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T42
|72-69-72-66
|-9
|7.311
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|69
|68-70-75-71
|+4
|3.200
Riley's recent performances
- Riley has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the Rocket Classic, where he finished third at 15-under.
- Riley has averaged -0.284 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.941 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Riley has averaged -0.382 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Riley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|162
|-0.688
|-0.284
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|152
|-0.399
|-0.472
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|156
|-0.276
|-0.568
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|9
|0.533
|0.941
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|156
|-0.830
|-0.382
Riley's advanced stats and rankings
- Riley ranks 162nd on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee at -0.688 in 2026, though his Driving Distance of 307.1 yards ranks 77th.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of -0.399 ranks 152nd on the Tour, and he ranks 159th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 63.48%.
- Around the green, Riley ranks 156th with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.276, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 18.00% ranks 161st on the Tour.
- On the greens, Riley has been one of the stronger performers in 2026, ranking ninth on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.533. He also ranks 38th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.49, and ranks 89th by breaking par 22.30% of the time.
- Riley has accumulated 329 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 111th on the Tour. His overall Strokes Gained: Total mark of -0.830 ranks 156th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.