Davis Riley betting profile: The RSM Classic

Riley ranks 162nd on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee at -0.688 in 2026, though his Driving Distance of 307.1 yards ranks 77th.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of -0.399 ranks 152nd on the Tour, and he ranks 159th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 63.48%.

Around the green, Riley ranks 156th with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.276, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 18.00% ranks 161st on the Tour.

On the greens, Riley has been one of the stronger performers in 2026, ranking ninth on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.533. He also ranks 38th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.49, and ranks 89th by breaking par 22.30% of the time.