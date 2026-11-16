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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

T15

Hayden Springer
USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10

-10

T15

USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10
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20M AGO

Davis Riley betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Davis Riley sinks 9-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Bank of Utah

Davis Riley sinks 9-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Bank of Utah

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Davis Riley heads to Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, teeing off Nov. 19-22 on the Seaside Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia. He'll look to improve on a mixed record at this event, where his best result was a tied 46th finish in 2023.

Latest odds for Riley at The RSM Classic.

Riley's recent history at The RSM Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T6767-66-75-66-8
2024MC68-74E
2023T4668-69-69-69-7
2022MC67-73-2

At The RSM Classic

  • In Riley's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 67th after posting a score of 8-under.
  • Riley's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 46th at 7-under.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Riley's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-70-3--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenMC69-70-3--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT5265-71-71-6--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT4569-64-68-71-12--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC69-74+1--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-71+5--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket Classic368-64-63-70-15190.000
July 26, 20263M OpenMC76-68+2--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4272-69-72-66-97.311
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish Open6968-70-75-71+43.200

Riley's recent performances

  • Riley has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the Rocket Classic, where he finished third at 15-under.
  • Riley has averaged -0.284 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.941 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Riley has averaged -0.382 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Riley's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee162-0.688-0.284
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green152-0.399-0.472
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green156-0.276-0.568
Average Strokes Gained: Putting90.5330.941
Average Strokes Gained: Total156-0.830-0.382

Riley's advanced stats and rankings

  • Riley ranks 162nd on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee at -0.688 in 2026, though his Driving Distance of 307.1 yards ranks 77th.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of -0.399 ranks 152nd on the Tour, and he ranks 159th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 63.48%.
  • Around the green, Riley ranks 156th with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.276, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 18.00% ranks 161st on the Tour.
  • On the greens, Riley has been one of the stronger performers in 2026, ranking ninth on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.533. He also ranks 38th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.49, and ranks 89th by breaking par 22.30% of the time.
  • Riley has accumulated 329 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 111th on the Tour. His overall Strokes Gained: Total mark of -0.830 ranks 156th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
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