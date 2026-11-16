Davis Chatfield betting profile: The RSM Classic

Chatfield ranks 145th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.357 in 2026, and his Driving Distance of 283.9 yards ranks 166th.

In Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Chatfield holds an average of 0.098, ranking 85th on the Tour. He ranks 93rd in Greens in Regulation Percentage at 67.33%.

Around the green, Chatfield averages -0.017 in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, ranking 91st on the Tour.

On the greens, Chatfield posts a -0.110 Strokes Gained: Putting average, ranking 110th on the Tour, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.91 that ranks 90th.