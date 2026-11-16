Davis Chatfield betting profile: The RSM Classic
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Davis Chatfield sinks 9-foot birdie putt on No. 12 at Butterfield Bermuda
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Davis Chatfield heads to Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, set for Nov. 19-22 in St. Simons Island, Georgia. This will be his first appearance at the event in the past five years.
At The RSM Classic
- This will be Chatfield's first time competing in The RSM Classic in the past five years.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Davis Chatfield's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T52
|66-70-71
|-6
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T53
|67-72-67-67
|-11
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T25
|69-68-69-65
|-9
|33.25
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T16
|69-68-64-68
|-15
|50.00
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T34
|69-72-72-65
|-10
|11.511
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T5
|68-64-68-66
|-14
|60.00
Davis Chatfield's recent performances
- Chatfield has recorded one top-five and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish during that stretch came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for fifth at 14-under.
- Chatfield has averaged -0.312 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.686 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Chatfield has averaged -1.557 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Davis Chatfield's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|145
|-0.357
|-0.312
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|85
|0.098
|-0.335
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|91
|-0.017
|-0.244
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|110
|-0.110
|-0.686
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|134
|-0.385
|-1.557
Davis Chatfield's advanced stats and rankings
- Chatfield ranks 145th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.357 in 2026, and his Driving Distance of 283.9 yards ranks 166th.
- In Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Chatfield holds an average of 0.098, ranking 85th on the Tour. He ranks 93rd in Greens in Regulation Percentage at 67.33%.
- Around the green, Chatfield averages -0.017 in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, ranking 91st on the Tour.
- On the greens, Chatfield posts a -0.110 Strokes Gained: Putting average, ranking 110th on the Tour, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.91 that ranks 90th.
- Chatfield has accumulated 220 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 130th on the Tour. He ranks 54th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse on 14.34% of holes, and ranks 142nd in Par Breakers, breaking par 21.14% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Chatfield as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.