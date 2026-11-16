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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

T15

Hayden Springer
USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10

-10

T15

USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10
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22M AGO

Davis Chatfield betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Davis Chatfield sinks 9-foot birdie putt on No. 12 at Butterfield Bermuda

Davis Chatfield sinks 9-foot birdie putt on No. 12 at Butterfield Bermuda

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Davis Chatfield heads to Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, set for Nov. 19-22 in St. Simons Island, Georgia. This will be his first appearance at the event in the past five years.

Latest odds for Chatfield at The RSM Classic.

At The RSM Classic

  • This will be Chatfield's first time competing in The RSM Classic in the past five years.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Davis Chatfield's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenMC76-69+3--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT5266-70-71-6--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC74-71+3--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT5367-72-67-67-11--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT2569-68-69-65-933.25
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC71-70+1--
July 26, 20263M OpenT1669-68-64-68-1550.00
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT3469-72-72-65-1011.511
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT568-64-68-66-1460.00

Davis Chatfield's recent performances

  • Chatfield has recorded one top-five and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish during that stretch came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for fifth at 14-under.
  • Chatfield has averaged -0.312 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.686 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Chatfield has averaged -1.557 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Davis Chatfield's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee145-0.357-0.312
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green850.098-0.335
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green91-0.017-0.244
Average Strokes Gained: Putting110-0.110-0.686
Average Strokes Gained: Total134-0.385-1.557

Davis Chatfield's advanced stats and rankings

  • Chatfield ranks 145th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.357 in 2026, and his Driving Distance of 283.9 yards ranks 166th.
  • In Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Chatfield holds an average of 0.098, ranking 85th on the Tour. He ranks 93rd in Greens in Regulation Percentage at 67.33%.
  • Around the green, Chatfield averages -0.017 in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, ranking 91st on the Tour.
  • On the greens, Chatfield posts a -0.110 Strokes Gained: Putting average, ranking 110th on the Tour, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.91 that ranks 90th.
  • Chatfield has accumulated 220 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 130th on the Tour. He ranks 54th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse on 14.34% of holes, and ranks 142nd in Par Breakers, breaking par 21.14% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Chatfield as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
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