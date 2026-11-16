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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

T15

Hayden Springer
USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10

-10

T15

USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10
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24M AGO

David Skinns betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

David Skinns sinks 7-foot putt for birdie on No. 3 at Austin

David Skinns sinks 7-foot putt for birdie on No. 3 at Austin

Players in Article

Players in This Article

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David Skinns makes his return to Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, set for Nov. 19-22, 2026, having missed the cut in each of his last two appearances at the event. He'll look to replicate his best showing at this venue, a T29 finish in 2022, as he heads to St. Simons Island, Georgia.

Latest odds for Skinns at The RSM Classic.

Skinns' recent history at The RSM Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC67-73-2
2024MC78-71+7
2022T2964-69-69-72-8

At The RSM Classic

  • In Skinns' most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
  • Skinns' best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 29th at 8-under.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Skinns' recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipT5669-68-70-72-9--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT6470-68-68-75-3--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT1568-63-71-11--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC68-71-3--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship Asheville7573-66-68-76-1--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT2266-65-69-70-1039.000
July 26, 20263M OpenMC75-70+3--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT3073-66-68-70-1116.022
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC70-73+3--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT3372-67-66-68-1120.583

Skinns' recent performances

  • Skinns has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish during that stretch came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 11-under.
  • Skinns has averaged -0.924 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.110 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Skinns has averaged -0.726 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Skinns' Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee147-0.371-0.924
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green950.037-0.167
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green420.1830.256
Average Strokes Gained: Putting710.0830.110
Average Strokes Gained: Total113-0.068-0.726

Skinns' advanced stats and rankings

  • Skinns ranks 147th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.371, while his average Driving Distance of 300.1 yards ranks 134th.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Skinns holds a 0.037 mark that ranks 95th on the Tour. He ranks 27th with a 69.92% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Skinns ranks 42nd on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green with an average of 0.183, and he ranks 46th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse on 14.15% of holes.
  • On the greens, Skinns holds a 0.083 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, ranking 71st on the Tour. He ranks 72nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.79, and he ranks 33rd by breaking par 23.48% of the time.
  • Skinns has accumulated 193 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 137th on the Tour. His Strokes Gained: Total mark of -0.068 ranks 113th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Skinns as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
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