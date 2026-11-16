David Skinns betting profile: The RSM Classic
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David Skinns sinks 7-foot putt for birdie on No. 3 at Austin
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David Skinns makes his return to Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, set for Nov. 19-22, 2026, having missed the cut in each of his last two appearances at the event. He'll look to replicate his best showing at this venue, a T29 finish in 2022, as he heads to St. Simons Island, Georgia.
Skinns' recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|2024
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|2022
|T29
|64-69-69-72
|-8
At The RSM Classic
- In Skinns' most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Skinns' best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 29th at 8-under.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Skinns' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T56
|69-68-70-72
|-9
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T64
|70-68-68-75
|-3
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T15
|68-63-71
|-11
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|75
|73-66-68-76
|-1
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T22
|66-65-69-70
|-10
|39.000
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T30
|73-66-68-70
|-11
|16.022
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T33
|72-67-66-68
|-11
|20.583
Skinns' recent performances
- Skinns has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish during that stretch came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 11-under.
- Skinns has averaged -0.924 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.110 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Skinns has averaged -0.726 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Skinns' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|147
|-0.371
|-0.924
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|95
|0.037
|-0.167
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|42
|0.183
|0.256
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|71
|0.083
|0.110
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|113
|-0.068
|-0.726
Skinns' advanced stats and rankings
- Skinns ranks 147th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.371, while his average Driving Distance of 300.1 yards ranks 134th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Skinns holds a 0.037 mark that ranks 95th on the Tour. He ranks 27th with a 69.92% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Skinns ranks 42nd on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green with an average of 0.183, and he ranks 46th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse on 14.15% of holes.
- On the greens, Skinns holds a 0.083 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, ranking 71st on the Tour. He ranks 72nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.79, and he ranks 33rd by breaking par 23.48% of the time.
- Skinns has accumulated 193 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 137th on the Tour. His Strokes Gained: Total mark of -0.068 ranks 113th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Skinns as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.