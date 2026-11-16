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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

T15

Hayden Springer
USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10

-10

T15

USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10
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David Lipsky betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

David Lipsky drains 35-foot birdie putt on No. 11 at Austin

David Lipsky drains 35-foot birdie putt on No. 11 at Austin

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David Lipsky heads to Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, set for Nov. 19-22, 2026, having missed the cut in his most recent appearance at the event in 2025. He looks to turn around his fortunes at this year's tournament, where defending champion Sami Valimaki set the benchmark at 23-under.

Latest odds for Lipsky at The RSM Classic.

Lipsky's recent history at The RSM Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC72-69-1
2023WD76
2022MC67-72-3

At The RSM Classic

  • In Lipsky's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting rounds of 72 and 69 for a score of 1-under.
  • This is consistent with Lipsky's overall record at the event, where he has not recorded a made cut in any of his three appearances in the past five years.
  • Sami Valimaki won The RSM Classic in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Lipsky's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipT3371-65-73-66-13--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenMC71-75+4--
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT5466-72-73-70-3--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT2663-68-68-69-16--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC71-70-1--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-74+8--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT3167-67-67-71-822.429
July 26, 20263M OpenMC70-73+1--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT4971-66-65-72-64.822
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT2167-65-71-68-1339.100

Lipsky's recent performances

  • Lipsky's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 21st at 13-under.
  • He has not recorded a top-20, top-10, or top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
  • Lipsky has an average of -0.057 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.533 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Lipsky has averaged -0.222 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Lipsky's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee144-0.343-0.057
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green119-0.1120.035
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green290.2410.334
Average Strokes Gained: Putting93-0.004-0.533
Average Strokes Gained: Total126-0.218-0.222

Lipsky's advanced stats and rankings

  • Lipsky ranks 144th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee at -0.343, and his Driving Distance average of 296.4 yards ranks 150th.
  • In Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Lipsky holds a -0.112 mark that ranks 119th on the Tour. He also ranks 118th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 66.11%.
  • Lipsky's short game has been a relative strength, as his Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.241 ranks 29th on the Tour.
  • On the greens, Lipsky carries a -0.004 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 93rd on the Tour, while his Putts Per Round average of 28.56 ranks 46th.
  • Lipsky has accumulated 487 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 85th on the Tour. He ranks 114th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogeys on 15.79% of holes played, and ranks 66th by breaking par 22.86% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
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