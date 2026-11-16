David Lipsky betting profile: The RSM Classic
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David Lipsky drains 35-foot birdie putt on No. 11 at Austin
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David Lipsky heads to Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, set for Nov. 19-22, 2026, having missed the cut in his most recent appearance at the event in 2025. He looks to turn around his fortunes at this year's tournament, where defending champion Sami Valimaki set the benchmark at 23-under.
Lipsky's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|2023
|WD
|76
|—
|2022
|MC
|67-72
|-3
At The RSM Classic
- In Lipsky's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting rounds of 72 and 69 for a score of 1-under.
- This is consistent with Lipsky's overall record at the event, where he has not recorded a made cut in any of his three appearances in the past five years.
- Sami Valimaki won The RSM Classic in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Lipsky's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T33
|71-65-73-66
|-13
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T54
|66-72-73-70
|-3
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T26
|63-68-68-69
|-16
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T31
|67-67-67-71
|-8
|22.429
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T49
|71-66-65-72
|-6
|4.822
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T21
|67-65-71-68
|-13
|39.100
Lipsky's recent performances
- Lipsky's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 21st at 13-under.
- He has not recorded a top-20, top-10, or top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- Lipsky has an average of -0.057 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.533 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lipsky has averaged -0.222 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lipsky's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|144
|-0.343
|-0.057
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|119
|-0.112
|0.035
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|29
|0.241
|0.334
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|93
|-0.004
|-0.533
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|126
|-0.218
|-0.222
Lipsky's advanced stats and rankings
- Lipsky ranks 144th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee at -0.343, and his Driving Distance average of 296.4 yards ranks 150th.
- In Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Lipsky holds a -0.112 mark that ranks 119th on the Tour. He also ranks 118th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 66.11%.
- Lipsky's short game has been a relative strength, as his Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.241 ranks 29th on the Tour.
- On the greens, Lipsky carries a -0.004 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 93rd on the Tour, while his Putts Per Round average of 28.56 ranks 46th.
- Lipsky has accumulated 487 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 85th on the Tour. He ranks 114th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogeys on 15.79% of holes played, and ranks 66th by breaking par 22.86% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.