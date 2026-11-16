David Lipsky betting profile: The RSM Classic

Lipsky ranks 144th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee at -0.343, and his Driving Distance average of 296.4 yards ranks 150th.

In Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Lipsky holds a -0.112 mark that ranks 119th on the Tour. He also ranks 118th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 66.11%.

Lipsky's short game has been a relative strength, as his Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.241 ranks 29th on the Tour.

On the greens, Lipsky carries a -0.004 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 93rd on the Tour, while his Putts Per Round average of 28.56 ranks 46th.