David Lingmerth betting profile: The RSM Classic
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David Lingmerth holes 78-foot shot for birdie on No. 3 at Bank of Utah
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David Lingmerth posted a 14-under finish tied for 10th the last time he competed at The RSM Classic. He returns to Sea Island Golf Club Nov. 19-22 looking to build on that result in the 2026 edition of the event.
Lingmerth's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T10
|67-65-70-66
|-14
At The RSM Classic
- In Lingmerth's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2023, he finished tied for 10th after posting a score of 14-under.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Lingmerth's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
Lingmerth's recent performances
- Lingmerth has averaged -0.616 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.314 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Lingmerth has averaged -1.590 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Lingmerth's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-1.115
|-0.616
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-2.101
|-1.104
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.027
|-0.183
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.225
|0.314
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-2.963
|-1.590
Lingmerth's advanced stats and rankings
- Lingmerth has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.115 in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 274.1 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Lingmerth has a -2.101 mark in 2026, with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 63.89%.
- Around the green, Lingmerth has recorded a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.027 in 2026.
- On the greens, Lingmerth has averaged 0.225 Strokes Gained: Putting in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 27.75.
- Lingmerth has broken par 22.22% of the time in 2026, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.67%.
- His Strokes Gained: Total stands at -2.963 through the 2026 season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lingmerth as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.