David Lingmerth betting profile: The RSM Classic

Lingmerth has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.115 in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 274.1 yards.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Lingmerth has a -2.101 mark in 2026, with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 63.89%.

Around the green, Lingmerth has recorded a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.027 in 2026.

On the greens, Lingmerth has averaged 0.225 Strokes Gained: Putting in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 27.75.

Lingmerth has broken par 22.22% of the time in 2026, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.67%.