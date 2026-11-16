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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

T15

Hayden Springer
USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10

-10

T15

USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10
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David Lingmerth betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

David Lingmerth holes 78-foot shot for birdie on No. 3 at Bank of Utah

David Lingmerth holes 78-foot shot for birdie on No. 3 at Bank of Utah

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David Lingmerth posted a 14-under finish tied for 10th the last time he competed at The RSM Classic. He returns to Sea Island Golf Club Nov. 19-22 looking to build on that result in the 2026 edition of the event.

Latest odds for Lingmerth at The RSM Classic.

Lingmerth's recent history at The RSM Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2023T1067-65-70-66-14

At The RSM Classic

  • In Lingmerth's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2023, he finished tied for 10th after posting a score of 14-under.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Lingmerth's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC70-69-3--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC71-75+4--

Lingmerth's recent performances

  • Lingmerth has averaged -0.616 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.314 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Lingmerth has averaged -1.590 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Lingmerth's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--1.115-0.616
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--2.101-1.104
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.027-0.183
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.2250.314
Average Strokes Gained: Total--2.963-1.590

Lingmerth's advanced stats and rankings

  • Lingmerth has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.115 in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 274.1 yards.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Lingmerth has a -2.101 mark in 2026, with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 63.89%.
  • Around the green, Lingmerth has recorded a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.027 in 2026.
  • On the greens, Lingmerth has averaged 0.225 Strokes Gained: Putting in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 27.75.
  • Lingmerth has broken par 22.22% of the time in 2026, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.67%.
  • His Strokes Gained: Total stands at -2.963 through the 2026 season.

All stats in this article are accurate for Lingmerth as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
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