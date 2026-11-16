David Ford betting profile: The RSM Classic

Ford is averaging 0.649 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, with a Driving Distance average of 306.1 yards.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green stands at 0.231 in 2026, while his Greens in Regulation percentage is 68.52%.

Ford has a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.359 in 2026, an area where he will look to improve.

On the greens, Ford is averaging 0.149 Strokes Gained: Putting with a Putts Per Round average of 28.80 in 2026.