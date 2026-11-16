David Ford betting profile: The RSM Classic
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David Ford taps in for birdie on No. 14 at World Wide Technology
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David Ford heads to Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, scheduled for Nov. 19-22, 2026, having missed the cut in his most recent appearance at the event. Defending champion Sami Valimaki set the benchmark at 23-under last year.
Ford's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|69-67
|-6
At The RSM Classic
- In Ford's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-under through two rounds.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Ford's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|5
|67-68-67-66
|-20
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T25
|72-64-68
|-9
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T3
|65-67-65-64
|-23
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T59
|68-73-72-73
|-2
|5.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T46
|69-70-78-67
|E
|8.500
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T16
|70-70-69-69
|-10
|29.000
Ford's recent performances
- Ford has recorded two top-five finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish during that stretch came at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for third at 23-under.
- Ford has averaged 1.107 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.464 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Ford has averaged 1.469 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Ford's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|--
|0.649
|1.107
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|--
|0.231
|0.419
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|--
|-0.359
|-0.521
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|--
|0.149
|0.464
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|--
|0.670
|1.469
Ford's advanced stats and rankings
- Ford is averaging 0.649 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, with a Driving Distance average of 306.1 yards.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green stands at 0.231 in 2026, while his Greens in Regulation percentage is 68.52%.
- Ford has a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.359 in 2026, an area where he will look to improve.
- On the greens, Ford is averaging 0.149 Strokes Gained: Putting with a Putts Per Round average of 28.80 in 2026.
- Ford has accumulated 128 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 154th. He is breaking par 23.95% of the time, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 12.47%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ford as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.