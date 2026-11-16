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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

T15

Hayden Springer
USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10

-10

T15

USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10
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21M AGO

David Ford betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

David Ford taps in for birdie on No. 14 at World Wide Technology

David Ford taps in for birdie on No. 14 at World Wide Technology

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David Ford heads to Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, scheduled for Nov. 19-22, 2026, having missed the cut in his most recent appearance at the event. Defending champion Sami Valimaki set the benchmark at 23-under last year.

Latest odds for Ford at The RSM Classic.

Ford's recent history at The RSM Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC69-67-6

At The RSM Classic

  • In Ford's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-under through two rounds.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Ford's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology Championship567-68-67-66-20--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenMC71-68-3--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT2572-64-68-9--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT365-67-65-64-23--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC70-72E--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT5968-73-72-73-25.000
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-69+2--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT4669-70-78-67E8.500
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-72+3--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT1670-70-69-69-1029.000

Ford's recent performances

  • Ford has recorded two top-five finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish during that stretch came at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for third at 23-under.
  • Ford has averaged 1.107 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.464 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Ford has averaged 1.469 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Ford's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.6491.107
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.2310.419
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.359-0.521
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.1490.464
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.6701.469

Ford's advanced stats and rankings

  • Ford is averaging 0.649 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, with a Driving Distance average of 306.1 yards.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green stands at 0.231 in 2026, while his Greens in Regulation percentage is 68.52%.
  • Ford has a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.359 in 2026, an area where he will look to improve.
  • On the greens, Ford is averaging 0.149 Strokes Gained: Putting with a Putts Per Round average of 28.80 in 2026.
  • Ford has accumulated 128 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 154th. He is breaking par 23.95% of the time, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 12.47%.

All stats in this article are accurate for Ford as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
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