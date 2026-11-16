Danny Walker betting profile: The RSM Classic
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Danny Walker sinks 35-foot putt for birdie on No. 11 at Austin
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Danny Walker made the cut at The RSM Classic last year, carding rounds of 68-68 before his tournament came to an end. He returns to Sea Island Golf Club's Seaside Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia, for the 2026 edition of the event, set for Nov. 19-22.
Walker's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|68-68
|-6
At The RSM Classic
- In Walker's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-under.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Walker's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|MC
|76-67
|+1
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T6
|63-67-70
|-13
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T32
|69-64-68-68
|-15
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T54
|69-65-72-69
|-5
|5.643
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|76-66
|+2
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T39
|69-65-67-72
|-7
|7.964
Walker's recent performances
- Walker has one top-10 finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish during that stretch came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for sixth at 13-under.
- Walker has averaged 0.111 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.254 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Walker has averaged -0.074 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Walker's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|133
|-0.215
|0.111
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|129
|-0.157
|0.124
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|103
|-0.043
|-0.056
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|161
|-0.404
|-0.254
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|155
|-0.819
|-0.074
Walker's advanced stats and rankings
- Walker ranks 133rd on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.215 in 2026, while his Driving Distance of 308.8 yards ranks 63rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Walker holds a -0.157 mark that ranks 129th on the Tour in 2026. He ranks 157th with a 63.96% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Walker has posted a -0.404 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, placing him 161st on the Tour. He ranks 32nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.45, and he ranks 89th by breaking par 22.30% of the time.
- Walker's Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.87% ranks 160th on the Tour in 2026, and he has accumulated 110 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 158th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Walker as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.