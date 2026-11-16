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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

T15

Hayden Springer
USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10

-10

T15

USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10
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21M AGO

Danny Walker betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Danny Walker sinks 35-foot putt for birdie on No. 11 at Austin

Danny Walker sinks 35-foot putt for birdie on No. 11 at Austin

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Danny Walker made the cut at The RSM Classic last year, carding rounds of 68-68 before his tournament came to an end. He returns to Sea Island Golf Club's Seaside Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia, for the 2026 edition of the event, set for Nov. 19-22.

Latest odds for Walker at The RSM Classic.

Walker's recent history at The RSM Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC68-68-6

At The RSM Classic

  • In Walker's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-under.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Walker's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-76+2--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenMC76-67+1--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT663-67-70-13--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT3269-64-68-68-15--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC72-68-2--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT5469-65-72-69-55.643
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC76-66+2--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC72-73+3--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC76-72+4--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT3969-65-67-72-77.964

Walker's recent performances

  • Walker has one top-10 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish during that stretch came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for sixth at 13-under.
  • Walker has averaged 0.111 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.254 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Walker has averaged -0.074 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Walker's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee133-0.2150.111
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green129-0.1570.124
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green103-0.043-0.056
Average Strokes Gained: Putting161-0.404-0.254
Average Strokes Gained: Total155-0.819-0.074

Walker's advanced stats and rankings

  • Walker ranks 133rd on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.215 in 2026, while his Driving Distance of 308.8 yards ranks 63rd.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Walker holds a -0.157 mark that ranks 129th on the Tour in 2026. He ranks 157th with a 63.96% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Walker has posted a -0.404 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, placing him 161st on the Tour. He ranks 32nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.45, and he ranks 89th by breaking par 22.30% of the time.
  • Walker's Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.87% ranks 160th on the Tour in 2026, and he has accumulated 110 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 158th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Walker as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
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