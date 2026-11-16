Danny Walker betting profile: The RSM Classic

Walker ranks 133rd on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.215 in 2026, while his Driving Distance of 308.8 yards ranks 63rd.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Walker holds a -0.157 mark that ranks 129th on the Tour in 2026. He ranks 157th with a 63.96% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Walker has posted a -0.404 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, placing him 161st on the Tour. He ranks 32nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.45, and he ranks 89th by breaking par 22.30% of the time.