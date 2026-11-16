Daniel Berger betting profile: The RSM Classic
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Daniel Berger sinks 2-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at Austin
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Daniel Berger posted a runner-up finish at The RSM Classic in 2024, shooting 15-under. He returns to Sea Island Golf Club Nov. 19-22 looking to build on that strong showing at the 2026 edition of the event.
Berger's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T51
|66-69-71-65
|-11
|2024
|T2
|71-66-63-67
|-15
At The RSM Classic
- In Berger's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 51st with a score of 11-under.
- Berger's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for second at 15-under.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Berger's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-70
|+6
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T25
|70-67-65-66
|-12
|38
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-73
|+10
|--
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|72-81
|+9
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T35
|74-70-69-68
|+1
|23
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T45
|71-74-68-70
|-1
|16
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T23
|76-68-68-70
|-6
|40
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|66-74-68-70
|-6
|15
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-76
|+8
|--
Berger's recent performances
- Berger's best finish over his last 10 appearances was a tied for 23rd at the Cadillac Championship, where he posted a score of 6-under.
- He has not recorded a top-20 finish across his last 10 Tour appearances.
- Berger has averaged 0.043 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.968 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Berger has averaged -0.754 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Berger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|98
|0.013
|0.043
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|13
|0.562
|0.297
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|152
|-0.234
|-0.126
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|121
|-0.187
|-0.968
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|96
|0.153
|-0.754
Berger's advanced stats and rankings
- Berger ranks 13th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, posting an average of 0.562. He also ranks 59th with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 68.80%.
- Off the tee, Berger holds a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.013, ranking 98th on the Tour, while his average Driving Distance of 307.6 yards ranks 71st.
- Around the greens, Berger ranks 152nd in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green with a mark of -0.234 in 2026.
- On the greens, Berger's Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.187 ranks 121st on the Tour. He averages 29.45 Putts Per Round (144th) and breaks par 21.30% of the time, ranking 134th.
- Berger has accumulated 709 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 60th on the Tour. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.83% ranks 116th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Berger as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.