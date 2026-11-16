Daniel Berger betting profile: The RSM Classic

Berger ranks 13th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, posting an average of 0.562. He also ranks 59th with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 68.80%.

Off the tee, Berger holds a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.013, ranking 98th on the Tour, while his average Driving Distance of 307.6 yards ranks 71st.

Around the greens, Berger ranks 152nd in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green with a mark of -0.234 in 2026.

On the greens, Berger's Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.187 ranks 121st on the Tour. He averages 29.45 Putts Per Round (144th) and breaks par 21.30% of the time, ranking 134th.