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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

T15

Hayden Springer
USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10

-10

T15

USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10
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28M AGO

Daniel Berger betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Daniel Berger sinks 2-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at Austin

Daniel Berger sinks 2-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at Austin

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Daniel Berger posted a runner-up finish at The RSM Classic in 2024, shooting 15-under. He returns to Sea Island Golf Club Nov. 19-22 looking to build on that strong showing at the 2026 edition of the event.

Latest odds for Berger at The RSM Classic.

Berger's recent history at The RSM Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T5166-69-71-65-11
2024T271-66-63-67-15

At The RSM Classic

  • In Berger's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 51st with a score of 11-under.
  • Berger's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for second at 15-under.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Berger's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipMC76-70+6--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC68-72-2--
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT2570-67-65-66-1238
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC77-73+10--
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC72-81+9--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT3574-70-69-68+123
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT4571-74-68-70-116
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT2376-68-68-70-640
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT4266-74-68-70-615
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC76-76+8--

Berger's recent performances

  • Berger's best finish over his last 10 appearances was a tied for 23rd at the Cadillac Championship, where he posted a score of 6-under.
  • He has not recorded a top-20 finish across his last 10 Tour appearances.
  • Berger has averaged 0.043 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.968 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Berger has averaged -0.754 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Berger's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee980.0130.043
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green130.5620.297
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green152-0.234-0.126
Average Strokes Gained: Putting121-0.187-0.968
Average Strokes Gained: Total960.153-0.754

Berger's advanced stats and rankings

  • Berger ranks 13th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, posting an average of 0.562. He also ranks 59th with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 68.80%.
  • Off the tee, Berger holds a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.013, ranking 98th on the Tour, while his average Driving Distance of 307.6 yards ranks 71st.
  • Around the greens, Berger ranks 152nd in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green with a mark of -0.234 in 2026.
  • On the greens, Berger's Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.187 ranks 121st on the Tour. He averages 29.45 Putts Per Round (144th) and breaks par 21.30% of the time, ranking 134th.
  • Berger has accumulated 709 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 60th on the Tour. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.83% ranks 116th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Berger as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
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