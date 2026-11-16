Christo Lamprecht betting profile: The RSM Classic

Lamprecht's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.123 ranks 121st on the Tour in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 316.3 yards ranks 19th on the Tour — one of the stronger aspects of his game this season.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Lamprecht holds a -1.537 mark that ranks 168th on the Tour. His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 60.64% ranks 167th, reflecting ongoing challenges with his iron play.

Lamprecht has struggled with Bogey Avoidance in 2026, ranking 166th with a bogey rate of 19.49%, while his par-breaking rate of 20.15% ranks 158th on the Tour.

On the greens, Lamprecht carries a -0.242 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, ranking 133rd on the Tour. He ranks 85th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.88.