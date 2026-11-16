Christo Lamprecht betting profile: The RSM Classic
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Christo Lamprecht reaches par-5 No. 15 in two, makes birdie at Wyndham
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Christo Lamprecht returns to Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, set to tee off Nov. 19-22. In his most recent appearance at this event, in 2024, Lamprecht finished 64th at 1-under.
Lamprecht's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|64
|72-68-69-72
|-1
At The RSM Classic
- In Lamprecht's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he finished 64th after posting a score of 1-under.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Lamprecht's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|75
|70-68-82-73
|+5
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|72-66
|-4
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-81
|+9
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T64
|68-69-64-77
|-2
|2.551
Lamprecht's recent performances
- Lamprecht's best finish over his last 10 appearances came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 64th with a score of 2-under.
- He has not recorded a top-20, top-10, or top-five finish over his last 10 appearances.
- Lamprecht has averaged -0.415 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.192 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Lamprecht has averaged -2.143 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Lamprecht's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|121
|-0.123
|-0.415
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|168
|-1.537
|-1.617
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|123
|-0.093
|-0.303
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|133
|-0.242
|0.192
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|168
|-1.994
|-2.143
Lamprecht's advanced stats and rankings
- Lamprecht's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.123 ranks 121st on the Tour in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 316.3 yards ranks 19th on the Tour — one of the stronger aspects of his game this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Lamprecht holds a -1.537 mark that ranks 168th on the Tour. His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 60.64% ranks 167th, reflecting ongoing challenges with his iron play.
- Lamprecht has struggled with Bogey Avoidance in 2026, ranking 166th with a bogey rate of 19.49%, while his par-breaking rate of 20.15% ranks 158th on the Tour.
- On the greens, Lamprecht carries a -0.242 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, ranking 133rd on the Tour. He ranks 85th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.88.
- Lamprecht has accumulated 26 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 198th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lamprecht as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.