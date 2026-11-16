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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

T15

Hayden Springer
USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10

-10

T15

USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10
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27M AGO

Christo Lamprecht betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Christo Lamprecht reaches par-5 No. 15 in two, makes birdie at Wyndham

Christo Lamprecht reaches par-5 No. 15 in two, makes birdie at Wyndham

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Christo Lamprecht returns to Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, set to tee off Nov. 19-22. In his most recent appearance at this event, in 2024, Lamprecht finished 64th at 1-under.

Latest odds for Lamprecht at The RSM Classic.

Lamprecht's recent history at The RSM Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
20246472-68-69-72-1

At The RSM Classic

  • In Lamprecht's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he finished 64th after posting a score of 1-under.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Lamprecht's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology Championship7570-68-82-73+5--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenMC70-72E--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC70-70-2--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC72-66-4--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC69-73E--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-69+3--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC72-73+5--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC70-73+1--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-81+9--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT6468-69-64-77-22.551

Lamprecht's recent performances

  • Lamprecht's best finish over his last 10 appearances came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 64th with a score of 2-under.
  • He has not recorded a top-20, top-10, or top-five finish over his last 10 appearances.
  • Lamprecht has averaged -0.415 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.192 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Lamprecht has averaged -2.143 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Lamprecht's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee121-0.123-0.415
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green168-1.537-1.617
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green123-0.093-0.303
Average Strokes Gained: Putting133-0.2420.192
Average Strokes Gained: Total168-1.994-2.143

Lamprecht's advanced stats and rankings

  • Lamprecht's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.123 ranks 121st on the Tour in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 316.3 yards ranks 19th on the Tour — one of the stronger aspects of his game this season.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Lamprecht holds a -1.537 mark that ranks 168th on the Tour. His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 60.64% ranks 167th, reflecting ongoing challenges with his iron play.
  • Lamprecht has struggled with Bogey Avoidance in 2026, ranking 166th with a bogey rate of 19.49%, while his par-breaking rate of 20.15% ranks 158th on the Tour.
  • On the greens, Lamprecht carries a -0.242 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, ranking 133rd on the Tour. He ranks 85th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.88.
  • Lamprecht has accumulated 26 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 198th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Lamprecht as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
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