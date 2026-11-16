Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: The RSM Classic
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Christiaan Bezuidenhout gets up-and-down from 138 yards for birdie on No. 17 at World Wide Technology
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Christiaan Bezuidenhout makes his first appearance at The RSM Classic in the past five years, teeing off at Sea Island Golf Club's Seaside Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia, Nov. 19-22. The South African arrives having posted three top-20 finishes in his last ten Tour starts.
At The RSM Classic
- This will be Bezuidenhout's first time competing in The RSM Classic in the past five years.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Christiaan Bezuidenhout's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-69
|-4
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T19
|69-67-65-69
|-14
|--
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T17
|68-68-70-68
|-10
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T32
|64-69-68-68
|-15
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T38
|68-69-66-70
|-7
|13.273
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T45
|68-69-68-70
|-5
|10.000
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T20
|68-67-69-66
|-14
|42.000
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T69
|69-69-70-75
|-5
|1.719
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T21
|72-65-66-67
|-10
|22.296
Christiaan Bezuidenhout's recent performances
- Bezuidenhout has recorded three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish during that stretch came at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 10-under.
- Bezuidenhout has averaged -0.379 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.323 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Bezuidenhout has averaged 0.685 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Christiaan Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|143
|-0.320
|-0.379
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|25
|0.427
|0.397
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|25
|0.254
|0.344
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|23
|0.375
|0.323
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|24
|0.736
|0.685
Christiaan Bezuidenhout's advanced stats and rankings
- Bezuidenhout ranks 143rd on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.320, and his average Driving Distance of 294.9 yards ranks 157th.
- He ranks 25th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with an average of 0.427, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 68.89% ranks 53rd.
- Around the green, Bezuidenhout ranks 25th with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.254.
- On the putting surfaces, Bezuidenhout ranks 23rd in Strokes Gained: Putting at 0.375, and his Putts Per Round average of 28.32 ranks 17th on the Tour.
- Bezuidenhout ranks seventh on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse just 12.16% of the time, and he ranks 24th in Strokes Gained: Total at 0.736.
- He has accumulated 422 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 97th on the Tour, and breaks par 22.90% of the time, ranking 63rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.