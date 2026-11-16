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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

T15

Hayden Springer
USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10

-10

T15

USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10
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24M AGO

Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Christiaan Bezuidenhout gets up-and-down from 138 yards for birdie on No. 17 at World Wide Technology

Christiaan Bezuidenhout gets up-and-down from 138 yards for birdie on No. 17 at World Wide Technology

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Christiaan Bezuidenhout makes his first appearance at The RSM Classic in the past five years, teeing off at Sea Island Golf Club's Seaside Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia, Nov. 19-22. The South African arrives having posted three top-20 finishes in his last ten Tour starts.

Latest odds for Bezuidenhout at The RSM Classic.

At The RSM Classic

  • This will be Bezuidenhout's first time competing in The RSM Classic in the past five years.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-69-4--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT1969-67-65-69-14--
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT1768-68-70-68-10--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT3264-69-68-68-15--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC73-67-2--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT3868-69-66-70-713.273
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT4568-69-68-70-510.000
July 26, 20263M OpenT2068-67-69-66-1442.000
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT6969-69-70-75-51.719
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT2172-65-66-67-1022.296

Christiaan Bezuidenhout's recent performances

  • Bezuidenhout has recorded three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish during that stretch came at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 10-under.
  • Bezuidenhout has averaged -0.379 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.323 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Bezuidenhout has averaged 0.685 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee143-0.320-0.379
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green250.4270.397
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green250.2540.344
Average Strokes Gained: Putting230.3750.323
Average Strokes Gained: Total240.7360.685

Christiaan Bezuidenhout's advanced stats and rankings

  • Bezuidenhout ranks 143rd on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.320, and his average Driving Distance of 294.9 yards ranks 157th.
  • He ranks 25th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with an average of 0.427, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 68.89% ranks 53rd.
  • Around the green, Bezuidenhout ranks 25th with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.254.
  • On the putting surfaces, Bezuidenhout ranks 23rd in Strokes Gained: Putting at 0.375, and his Putts Per Round average of 28.32 ranks 17th on the Tour.
  • Bezuidenhout ranks seventh on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse just 12.16% of the time, and he ranks 24th in Strokes Gained: Total at 0.736.
  • He has accumulated 422 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 97th on the Tour, and breaks par 22.90% of the time, ranking 63rd.

All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
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