Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: The RSM Classic

Bezuidenhout ranks 143rd on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.320, and his average Driving Distance of 294.9 yards ranks 157th.

He ranks 25th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with an average of 0.427, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 68.89% ranks 53rd.

Around the green, Bezuidenhout ranks 25th with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.254.

On the putting surfaces, Bezuidenhout ranks 23rd in Strokes Gained: Putting at 0.375, and his Putts Per Round average of 28.32 ranks 17th on the Tour.

Bezuidenhout ranks seventh on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse just 12.16% of the time, and he ranks 24th in Strokes Gained: Total at 0.736.