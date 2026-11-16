Chris Kirk betting profile: The RSM Classic

Kirk's approach play has been a standout in 2026, posting a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.620, which ranks eighth on the Tour. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 70.20% ranks 19th on the Tour.

Off the tee, Kirk has averaged -0.035 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, ranking 104th on the Tour, while his average Driving Distance of 306.5 yards ranks 82nd.

On the greens, Kirk has struggled with a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.321, ranking 146th on the Tour. He averages 29.04 Putts Per Round, ranking 107th on the Tour.

Kirk ranks 18th on the Tour by breaking par 24.40% of the time, while his Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.86% ranks 82nd. His Strokes Gained: Total mark of 0.416 ranks 60th on the Tour.