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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

T15

Hayden Springer
USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10

-10

T15

USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10
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25M AGO

Chris Kirk betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chris Kirk reaches par-5 No. 18 in two, makes birdie at Austin

Chris Kirk reaches par-5 No. 18 in two, makes birdie at Austin

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Players in This Article

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Chris Kirk tees off at Sea Island Golf Club's Seaside Course for The RSM Classic, Nov. 19-22. Kirk has had mixed results at this event in recent years, including a tie for 18th in 2021 and a tie for 41st in 2025.

Latest odds for Kirk at The RSM Classic.

Kirk's recent history at The RSM Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T4170-64-68-67-13
2024MC70-74+2
2023MC71-69-2
2022MC67-74-1
2021T1870-67-67-66-12

At The RSM Classic

  • In Kirk's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 41st after posting a score of 13-under.
  • Kirk's best finish at this event in the past five years came in 2021, when he finished tied for 18th at 12-under.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Kirk's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipT1263-72-65-71-17--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT666-67-67-13--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT2168-63-66-70-17--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT1065-69-66-65-19--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT7269-67-71-71-22.600
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT865-67-66-70-1270.286
July 26, 20263M OpenT3170-69-64-69-1225.000
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT6170-67-69-75+14.400
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC78-71+9--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC71-68-1--

Kirk's recent performances

  • Kirk has recorded three top-10 finishes and four top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for sixth at 13-under.
  • Kirk has averaged -0.093 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.095 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Kirk has averaged 1.431 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Kirk's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee104-0.035-0.093
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green80.6201.133
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green480.1520.296
Average Strokes Gained: Putting146-0.3210.095
Average Strokes Gained: Total600.4161.431

Kirk's advanced stats and rankings

  • Kirk's approach play has been a standout in 2026, posting a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.620, which ranks eighth on the Tour. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 70.20% ranks 19th on the Tour.
  • Off the tee, Kirk has averaged -0.035 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, ranking 104th on the Tour, while his average Driving Distance of 306.5 yards ranks 82nd.
  • On the greens, Kirk has struggled with a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.321, ranking 146th on the Tour. He averages 29.04 Putts Per Round, ranking 107th on the Tour.
  • Kirk ranks 18th on the Tour by breaking par 24.40% of the time, while his Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.86% ranks 82nd. His Strokes Gained: Total mark of 0.416 ranks 60th on the Tour.
  • Kirk has accumulated 231 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 128th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Kirk as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
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