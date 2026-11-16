Chris Kirk betting profile: The RSM Classic
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Chris Kirk reaches par-5 No. 18 in two, makes birdie at Austin
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Chris Kirk tees off at Sea Island Golf Club's Seaside Course for The RSM Classic, Nov. 19-22. Kirk has had mixed results at this event in recent years, including a tie for 18th in 2021 and a tie for 41st in 2025.
Kirk's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T41
|70-64-68-67
|-13
|2024
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|2023
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|2022
|MC
|67-74
|-1
|2021
|T18
|70-67-67-66
|-12
At The RSM Classic
- In Kirk's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 41st after posting a score of 13-under.
- Kirk's best finish at this event in the past five years came in 2021, when he finished tied for 18th at 12-under.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Kirk's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T12
|63-72-65-71
|-17
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T6
|66-67-67
|-13
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T21
|68-63-66-70
|-17
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T10
|65-69-66-65
|-19
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T72
|69-67-71-71
|-2
|2.600
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T8
|65-67-66-70
|-12
|70.286
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T31
|70-69-64-69
|-12
|25.000
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T61
|70-67-69-75
|+1
|4.400
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|78-71
|+9
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
Kirk's recent performances
- Kirk has recorded three top-10 finishes and four top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for sixth at 13-under.
- Kirk has averaged -0.093 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.095 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Kirk has averaged 1.431 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Kirk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|104
|-0.035
|-0.093
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|8
|0.620
|1.133
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|48
|0.152
|0.296
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|146
|-0.321
|0.095
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|60
|0.416
|1.431
Kirk's advanced stats and rankings
- Kirk's approach play has been a standout in 2026, posting a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.620, which ranks eighth on the Tour. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 70.20% ranks 19th on the Tour.
- Off the tee, Kirk has averaged -0.035 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, ranking 104th on the Tour, while his average Driving Distance of 306.5 yards ranks 82nd.
- On the greens, Kirk has struggled with a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.321, ranking 146th on the Tour. He averages 29.04 Putts Per Round, ranking 107th on the Tour.
- Kirk ranks 18th on the Tour by breaking par 24.40% of the time, while his Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.86% ranks 82nd. His Strokes Gained: Total mark of 0.416 ranks 60th on the Tour.
- Kirk has accumulated 231 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 128th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kirk as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.