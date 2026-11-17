Reavie holds four FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 212th on the Tour. His Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.555 and Driving Distance of 279.3 yards reflect a challenging start to the season off the tee.

In terms of ball-striking, Reavie has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.201 and a Greens in Regulation rate of 66.67% in 2026.

Around the greens, Reavie has struggled with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.520 this season. He has also recorded a Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.89% and is breaking par 23.15% of the time.