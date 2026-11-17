Chez Reavie betting profile: The RSM Classic
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Team Reavie/Byrd nearly aces No. 9 at Zurich Classic
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Chez Reavie returns to Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, set to tee off Nov. 19-22 in St. Simons Island, Georgia. Reavie will look to improve on his 71st-place finish at this event last year, where he finished at 6-under.
Reavie's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|71
|67-67-70-72
|-6
|2024
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|2022
|T26
|63-72-72-66
|-9
|2021
|MC
|72-74
|+4
At The RSM Classic
- In Reavie's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he finished 71st after posting a score of 6-under.
- Reavie's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 26th at 9-under.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Reavie's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T48
|71-69-66-74
|-8
|4.169
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|63-80
|-1
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|71
|67-67-70-72
|-6
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|MC
|+2-+7
|--
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T50
|68-73-70-73
|+4
|4.823
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
Reavie's recent performances
- Reavie's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 48th at 8-under.
- He has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- Reavie has averaged -0.277 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.088 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Reavie has averaged -0.895 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Reavie's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|--
|-0.555
|-0.277
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|--
|-0.201
|-0.266
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|--
|-0.520
|-0.441
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|--
|0.632
|0.088
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|--
|-0.644
|-0.895
Reavie's advanced stats and rankings
- Reavie holds four FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 212th on the Tour. His Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.555 and Driving Distance of 279.3 yards reflect a challenging start to the season off the tee.
- In terms of ball-striking, Reavie has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.201 and a Greens in Regulation rate of 66.67% in 2026.
- Around the greens, Reavie has struggled with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.520 this season. He has also recorded a Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.89% and is breaking par 23.15% of the time.
- On the greens, Reavie has been a relative bright spot in 2026, posting a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.632 and a Putts Per Round average of 28.83.
All stats in this article are accurate for Reavie as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.