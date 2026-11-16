Chandler Phillips betting profile: The RSM Classic
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Chandler Phillips drains 20-foot putt for birdie on No. 14 at Austin
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Chandler Phillips made the cut at The RSM Classic in 2024, finishing tied for 11th at 12-under. He returns to Sea Island Golf Club Nov. 19-22 looking to build on that result after missing the cut in his most recent appearance at the event in 2025.
Phillips's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|2024
|T11
|66-71-69-64
|-12
At The RSM Classic
- In Phillips's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Phillips's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 11th at 12-under.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Phillips's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T23
|69-66-66-70
|-13
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T54
|70-71-71-69
|-3
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T53
|70-69-65-69
|-11
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T22
|67-67-68-68
|-10
|39
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T3
|66-65-66-67
|-20
|133.75
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T15
|67-66-67-69
|-11
|29.25
Phillips's recent performances
- Phillips has one top-five finish and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 20-under.
- Phillips has averaged 0.344 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.591 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Phillips has averaged -0.619 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Phillips's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|99
|0.003
|0.344
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|159
|-0.517
|-0.275
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|23
|0.261
|-0.096
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|46
|0.205
|-0.591
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|111
|-0.048
|-0.619
Phillips's advanced stats and rankings
- Phillips has a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.003, ranking 99th on the Tour in 2026. His Driving Distance average of 300.3 yards ranks 131st.
- In terms of ball-striking, Phillips ranks 159th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of -0.517 in 2026. His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 64.17% ranks 156th.
- Around the green, Phillips has been one of the stronger performers on the Tour in 2026, posting a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.261, which ranks 23rd.
- On the greens, Phillips holds a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.205, ranking 46th on the Tour. His Putts Per Round average of 28.06 ranks seventh, and he breaks par 22.72% of the time, ranking 70th.
- Phillips has accumulated 449 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 91st on the Tour. His Strokes Gained: Total mark of -0.048 ranks 111th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.