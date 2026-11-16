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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

T15

Hayden Springer
USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10

-10

T15

USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10
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29M AGO

Chandler Phillips betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chandler Phillips drains 20-foot putt for birdie on No. 14 at Austin

Chandler Phillips drains 20-foot putt for birdie on No. 14 at Austin

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Chandler Phillips made the cut at The RSM Classic in 2024, finishing tied for 11th at 12-under. He returns to Sea Island Golf Club Nov. 19-22 looking to build on that result after missing the cut in his most recent appearance at the event in 2025.

Latest odds for Phillips at The RSM Classic.

Phillips's recent history at The RSM Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC72-69-1
2024T1166-71-69-64-12

At The RSM Classic

  • In Phillips's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
  • Phillips's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 11th at 12-under.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Phillips's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-72E--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT2369-66-66-70-13--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC67-71-4--
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT5470-71-71-69-3--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC71-70-1--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT5370-69-65-69-11--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT2267-67-68-68-1039
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC72-69+1--
July 26, 20263M OpenT366-65-66-67-20133.75
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT1567-66-67-69-1129.25

Phillips's recent performances

  • Phillips has one top-five finish and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 20-under.
  • Phillips has averaged 0.344 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.591 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Phillips has averaged -0.619 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Phillips's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee990.0030.344
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green159-0.517-0.275
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green230.261-0.096
Average Strokes Gained: Putting460.205-0.591
Average Strokes Gained: Total111-0.048-0.619

Phillips's advanced stats and rankings

  • Phillips has a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.003, ranking 99th on the Tour in 2026. His Driving Distance average of 300.3 yards ranks 131st.
  • In terms of ball-striking, Phillips ranks 159th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of -0.517 in 2026. His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 64.17% ranks 156th.
  • Around the green, Phillips has been one of the stronger performers on the Tour in 2026, posting a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.261, which ranks 23rd.
  • On the greens, Phillips holds a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.205, ranking 46th on the Tour. His Putts Per Round average of 28.06 ranks seventh, and he breaks par 22.72% of the time, ranking 70th.
  • Phillips has accumulated 449 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 91st on the Tour. His Strokes Gained: Total mark of -0.048 ranks 111th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
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