Chandler Phillips betting profile: The RSM Classic

Phillips has a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.003, ranking 99th on the Tour in 2026. His Driving Distance average of 300.3 yards ranks 131st.

In terms of ball-striking, Phillips ranks 159th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of -0.517 in 2026. His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 64.17% ranks 156th.

Around the green, Phillips has been one of the stronger performers on the Tour in 2026, posting a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.261, which ranks 23rd.

On the greens, Phillips holds a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.205, ranking 46th on the Tour. His Putts Per Round average of 28.06 ranks seventh, and he breaks par 22.72% of the time, ranking 70th.