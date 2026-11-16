Chandler Blanchet betting profile: The RSM Classic
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Chandler Blanchet sinks 12-foot birdie putt on No. 8 at World Wide Technology
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Chandler Blanchet will make his first appearance at The RSM Classic in the past five years when the tournament tees off at Sea Island Golf Club - Seaside Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia, Nov. 19-22. Blanchet heads into the event looking to build on a recent top-10 finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
At The RSM Classic
- This will be Blanchet's first time competing in The RSM Classic in the past five years.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Chandler Blanchet's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T72
|75-64-74-71
|-4
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|68
|71-67-71-75
|E
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T6
|62-67-71
|-13
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T59
|69-63-69-73
|-10
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T66
|69-70-68-69
|-8
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T20
|72-65-66-67
|-10
|40.083
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T24
|67-68-67-69
|-13
|32.500
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
Chandler Blanchet's recent performances
- Blanchet has recorded one top-10 and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for sixth at 13-under.
- Blanchet has averaged -0.099 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.046 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Blanchet has averaged -0.532 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Chandler Blanchet's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|83
|0.080
|-0.099
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|92
|0.052
|0.239
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|168
|-0.605
|-0.717
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|143
|-0.304
|0.046
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|150
|-0.776
|-0.532
Chandler Blanchet's advanced stats and rankings
- Blanchet is averaging 0.080 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, ranking 83rd on the Tour, while his average Driving Distance of 300.2 yards ranks 133rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Blanchet holds a 0.052 mark that ranks 92nd on the Tour. He ranks 70th with a 68.39% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Blanchet's short game has been a notable weakness in 2026, as his -0.605 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green ranks 168th on the Tour.
- On the greens, Blanchet carries a -0.304 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, ranking 143rd on the Tour. He averages 29.40 Putts Per Round, ranking 139th, and breaks par 21.16% of the time, ranking 141st.
- Blanchet has accumulated 347 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 110th on the Tour. He ranks 121st in Bogey Avoidance, finding bogeys on 15.94% of his holes.
All stats in this article are accurate for Blanchet as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.