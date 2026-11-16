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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

T15

Hayden Springer
USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10

-10

T15

USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10
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28M AGO

Chandler Blanchet betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chandler Blanchet sinks 12-foot birdie putt on No. 8 at World Wide Technology

Chandler Blanchet sinks 12-foot birdie putt on No. 8 at World Wide Technology

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Chandler Blanchet will make his first appearance at The RSM Classic in the past five years when the tournament tees off at Sea Island Golf Club - Seaside Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia, Nov. 19-22. Blanchet heads into the event looking to build on a recent top-10 finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Latest odds for Blanchet at The RSM Classic.

At The RSM Classic

  • This will be Blanchet's first time competing in The RSM Classic in the past five years.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Chandler Blanchet's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipT7275-64-74-71-4--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico Open6871-67-71-75E--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT662-67-71-13--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT5969-63-69-73-10--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT6669-70-68-69-8--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-73+5--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT2072-65-66-67-1040.083
July 26, 20263M OpenT2467-68-67-69-1332.500
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-73-1--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC74-71+5--

Chandler Blanchet's recent performances

  • Blanchet has recorded one top-10 and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for sixth at 13-under.
  • Blanchet has averaged -0.099 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.046 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Blanchet has averaged -0.532 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Chandler Blanchet's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee830.080-0.099
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green920.0520.239
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green168-0.605-0.717
Average Strokes Gained: Putting143-0.3040.046
Average Strokes Gained: Total150-0.776-0.532

Chandler Blanchet's advanced stats and rankings

  • Blanchet is averaging 0.080 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, ranking 83rd on the Tour, while his average Driving Distance of 300.2 yards ranks 133rd.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Blanchet holds a 0.052 mark that ranks 92nd on the Tour. He ranks 70th with a 68.39% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Blanchet's short game has been a notable weakness in 2026, as his -0.605 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green ranks 168th on the Tour.
  • On the greens, Blanchet carries a -0.304 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, ranking 143rd on the Tour. He averages 29.40 Putts Per Round, ranking 139th, and breaks par 21.16% of the time, ranking 141st.
  • Blanchet has accumulated 347 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 110th on the Tour. He ranks 121st in Bogey Avoidance, finding bogeys on 15.94% of his holes.

All stats in this article are accurate for Blanchet as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
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