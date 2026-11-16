Chad Ramey betting profile: The RSM Classic
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Chad Ramey's 117-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 18 at Austin
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Chad Ramey heads to Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, teeing off Nov. 19-22, looking to improve on a tied-for-62nd finish at this event in 2025. The tournament features a par-70 layout at 7,157 yards on the Seaside Course, with a purse of $7.4 million.
Ramey's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T62
|66-68-69-69
|-10
|2024
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|2023
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|2022
|MC
|73-69
|E
At The RSM Classic
- In Ramey's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 62nd after posting a score of 10-under.
- Ramey's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 62nd at 10-under — his only made cut at the tournament in the past four years.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Ramey's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T25
|68-68-71-67
|-14
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T40
|68-69-69-68
|-10
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T59
|68-66-75
|-4
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T40
|66-65-70-69
|-14
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T33
|67-68-65-70
|-14
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T38
|66-66-72-69
|-7
|13.273
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T62
|70-71-69-71
|-7
|2.613
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T30
|67-67-68-69
|-9
|16.022
Ramey's recent performances
- Ramey has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for 25th with a score of 14-under.
- Ramey has averaged -0.266 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.490 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Ramey has averaged 0.573 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Ramey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|122
|-0.151
|-0.266
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|142
|-0.281
|0.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|61
|0.092
|0.340
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|24
|0.361
|0.490
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|105
|0.022
|0.573
Ramey's advanced stats and rankings
- Ramey has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.151, ranking 122nd on the Tour in 2026. He is averaging 303.4 yards off the tee, ranking 111th in Driving Distance.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Ramey carries a -0.281 mark in 2026, ranking 142nd on the Tour. He ranks 102nd with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation percentage.
- Around the green, Ramey ranks 61st with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.092.
- On the greens, Ramey has been a relative bright spot, posting a 0.361 Strokes Gained: Putting mark that ranks 24th on the Tour in 2026. He also ranks 37th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.48.
- Ramey ranks 61st on the Tour with a par-breaking rate of 22.94%, and he ranks 38th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.79%. He has accumulated 219 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 132nd on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.