Chad Ramey betting profile: The RSM Classic

Ramey has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.151, ranking 122nd on the Tour in 2026. He is averaging 303.4 yards off the tee, ranking 111th in Driving Distance.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Ramey carries a -0.281 mark in 2026, ranking 142nd on the Tour. He ranks 102nd with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation percentage.

Around the green, Ramey ranks 61st with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.092.

On the greens, Ramey has been a relative bright spot, posting a 0.361 Strokes Gained: Putting mark that ranks 24th on the Tour in 2026. He also ranks 37th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.48.