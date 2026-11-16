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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

T15

Hayden Springer
USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10

-10

T15

USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10
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Chad Ramey betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chad Ramey's 117-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 18 at Austin

Chad Ramey's 117-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 18 at Austin

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Chad Ramey heads to Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, teeing off Nov. 19-22, looking to improve on a tied-for-62nd finish at this event in 2025. The tournament features a par-70 layout at 7,157 yards on the Seaside Course, with a purse of $7.4 million.

Latest odds for Ramey at The RSM Classic.

Ramey's recent history at The RSM Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T6266-68-69-69-10
2024MC72-73+3
2023MC68-73-1
2022MC73-69E

At The RSM Classic

  • In Ramey's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 62nd after posting a score of 10-under.
  • Ramey's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 62nd at 10-under — his only made cut at the tournament in the past four years.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Ramey's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipT2568-68-71-67-14--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT4068-69-69-68-10--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT5968-66-75-4--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT4066-65-70-69-14--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT3367-68-65-70-14--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT3866-66-72-69-713.273
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC74-71+5--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC72-70E--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT6270-71-69-71-72.613
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT3067-67-68-69-916.022

Ramey's recent performances

  • Ramey has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for 25th with a score of 14-under.
  • Ramey has averaged -0.266 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.490 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Ramey has averaged 0.573 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Ramey's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee122-0.151-0.266
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green142-0.2810.010
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green610.0920.340
Average Strokes Gained: Putting240.3610.490
Average Strokes Gained: Total1050.0220.573

Ramey's advanced stats and rankings

  • Ramey has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.151, ranking 122nd on the Tour in 2026. He is averaging 303.4 yards off the tee, ranking 111th in Driving Distance.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Ramey carries a -0.281 mark in 2026, ranking 142nd on the Tour. He ranks 102nd with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation percentage.
  • Around the green, Ramey ranks 61st with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.092.
  • On the greens, Ramey has been a relative bright spot, posting a 0.361 Strokes Gained: Putting mark that ranks 24th on the Tour in 2026. He also ranks 37th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.48.
  • Ramey ranks 61st on the Tour with a par-breaking rate of 22.94%, and he ranks 38th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.79%. He has accumulated 219 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 132nd on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
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