Carson Young betting profile: The RSM Classic
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Carson Young heads to Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, tee Nov. 19-22, having made the cut just once in his three appearances at this event. The defending champion is Sami Valimaki, who claimed the title last year at 23-under.
Young's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|71-65
|-6
|2024
|T35
|70-71-70-64
|-7
|2023
|MC
|73-69
|E
At The RSM Classic
- In Young's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-under.
- Young's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 35th at 7-under.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Carson Young's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T34
|71-70-72-65
|-10
|11.511
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-67
|-5
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T67
|70-71-71-71
|-1
|1.920
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|35
|64-70-69-69
|-16
|3.100
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T66
|71-71-69-79
|+2
|2.302
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T52
|70-69-74-68
|-3
|6.750
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T44
|69-69-67-68
|-15
|8.792
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-65
|-6
|--
Carson Young's recent performances
- Young's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 34th at 10-under.
- Young has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- Young has averaged 0.174 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.301 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Young has averaged -0.191 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Carson Young's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|--
|0.127
|0.174
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|--
|0.004
|0.108
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|--
|-0.043
|-0.173
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|--
|-0.181
|-0.301
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|--
|-0.093
|-0.191
Carson Young's advanced stats and rankings
- Young posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.127 in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 294.8 yards.
- In terms of ball-striking, Young holds a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.004 in 2026, with a Greens in Regulation rate of 68.38%.
- Young carries a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.043 in 2026.
- On the greens, Young has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.181 in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.85. He has broken par 22.65% of the time and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.74%.
- Young has accumulated 34 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 196th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.