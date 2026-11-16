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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-19
Thru
15

-19

1

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-19
Thru
15

2

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-17
Thru
17

-17

2

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-17
Thru
17

T3

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-16
Thru
F

-16

T3

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-16
Thru
F

T3

Hayden Springer
USA
H. Springer
Tot
-16
Thru
F

-16

T3

USA
H. Springer
Tot
-16
Thru
F

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-16
Thru
15

-16

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-16
Thru
15

T6

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-15
Thru
F

-15

T6

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-15
Thru
F

T6

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-15
Thru
17

-15

T6

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-15
Thru
17

T8

Joel Dahmen
USA
J. Dahmen
Tot
-14
Thru
F

-14

T8

USA
J. Dahmen
Tot
-14
Thru
F

T8

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-14
Thru
F

-14

T8

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-14
Thru
F

T8

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-14
Thru
F

-14

T8

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-14
Thru
F

T8

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-14
Thru
F

-14

T8

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-14
Thru
F

T8

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-14
Thru
17

-14

T8

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-14
Thru
17

T8

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-14
Thru
17

-14

T8

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-14
Thru
17

T14

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-13
Thru
F

-13

T14

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-13
Thru
F

T14

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-13
Thru
F

-13

T14

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-13
Thru
F
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1H AGO

Carson Young betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Carson Young makes birdie on No. 7 at Korn Ferry Tour Champ

Carson Young makes birdie on No. 7 at Korn Ferry Tour Champ

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Carson Young heads to Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, tee Nov. 19-22, having made the cut just once in his three appearances at this event. The defending champion is Sami Valimaki, who claimed the title last year at 23-under.

Latest odds for Young at The RSM Classic.

Young's recent history at The RSM Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC71-65-6
2024T3570-71-70-64-7
2023MC73-69E

At The RSM Classic

  • In Young's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-under.
  • Young's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 35th at 7-under.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Carson Young's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT3471-70-72-65-1011.511
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC73-69E--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-67-5--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT6770-71-71-71-11.920
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New Orleans3564-70-69-69-163.100
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC71-73E--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT6671-71-69-79+22.302
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT5270-69-74-68-36.750
Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT4469-69-67-68-158.792
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC71-65-6--

Carson Young's recent performances

  • Young's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 34th at 10-under.
  • Young has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • Young has averaged 0.174 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.301 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Young has averaged -0.191 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Carson Young's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.1270.174
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.0040.108
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.043-0.173
Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.181-0.301
Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.093-0.191

Carson Young's advanced stats and rankings

  • Young posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.127 in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 294.8 yards.
  • In terms of ball-striking, Young holds a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.004 in 2026, with a Greens in Regulation rate of 68.38%.
  • Young carries a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.043 in 2026.
  • On the greens, Young has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.181 in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.85. He has broken par 22.65% of the time and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.74%.
  • Young has accumulated 34 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 196th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-19
Thru
15

-19

1

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-19
Thru
15

2

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-17
Thru
17

-17

2

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-17
Thru
17

T3

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-16
Thru
F

-16

T3

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-16
Thru
F

T3

Hayden Springer
USA
H. Springer
Tot
-16
Thru
F

-16

T3

USA
H. Springer
Tot
-16
Thru
F

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-16
Thru
15

-16

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-16
Thru
15
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