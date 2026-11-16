Camilo Villegas betting profile: The RSM Classic
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Camilo Villegas heads to Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, Nov. 19-22, looking to build on his lone top-20 finish at this event, a tied-for-sixth result back in 2021. He has missed the cut in each of his last four appearances at the tournament.
Villegas's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|67-69
|-6
|2024
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|2023
|MC
|75-67
|E
|2022
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|2021
|T6
|64-66-70-66
|-16
At The RSM Classic
- In Villegas's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-under.
- Villegas's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for sixth at 16-under.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Villegas's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|68-74
|-2
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T51
|69-69-69-69
|-8
|7.250
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T48
|70-70-69-71
|-8
|4.169
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T66
|69-67-71-72
|-1
|2.302
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T65
|71-67-73-68
|-5
|3.900
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|68-74
|+2
|--
Villegas's recent performances
- Villegas's best finish over his last 10 appearances came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 48th at 8-under.
- He has not recorded a top-20 finish, top-10 finish, or top-five finish across his last 10 appearances.
- Villegas has averaged -1.672 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.350 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Villegas has averaged -2.592 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Villegas's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|167
|-0.919
|-1.672
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|132
|-0.182
|-0.780
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|63
|0.087
|-0.489
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|47
|0.199
|0.350
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|153
|-0.816
|-2.592
Villegas's advanced stats and rankings
- Villegas ranks 167th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee at -0.919 in 2026, and his average Driving Distance of 289.8 yards ranks 163rd on the Tour.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Villegas holds a -0.182 mark that ranks 132nd on the Tour. He ranks 152nd with a 64.38% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Villegas has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.199, ranking 47th on the Tour. He ranks 66th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.73.
- Villegas ranks 129th on the Tour in Par Breakers, breaking par 21.46% of the time, and ranks 129th in Bogey Avoidance with a 16.23% rate.
- He has accumulated 39 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 194th on the Tour, with an overall Strokes Gained: Total mark of -0.816 that ranks 153rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Villegas as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.