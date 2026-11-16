PGA TourLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TourPGA Tour ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA Tour AmericasPGA Tour UniversityDP World TourLPGA TourTGL
R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
fire
Hot Streak
Tot
-19
Thru
14

-19

1

USA
C. Ramey
fire
Hot Streak
Tot
-19
Thru
14

T2

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-16
Thru
F

-16

T2

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-16
Thru
F

T2

Hayden Springer
USA
H. Springer
Tot
-16
Thru
F

-16

T2

USA
H. Springer
Tot
-16
Thru
F

T2

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-16
Thru
15

-16

T2

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-16
Thru
15

T2

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-16
Thru
14

-16

T2

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-16
Thru
14

T6

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-15
Thru
F

-15

T6

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-15
Thru
F

T6

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-15
Thru
16

-15

T6

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-15
Thru
16

T6

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-15
Thru
15

-15

T6

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-15
Thru
15

T6

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-15
Thru
14

-15

T6

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-15
Thru
14

T10

Joel Dahmen
USA
J. Dahmen
Tot
-14
Thru
F

-14

T10

USA
J. Dahmen
Tot
-14
Thru
F

T10

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-14
Thru
F

-14

T10

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-14
Thru
F

T10

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-14
Thru
F

-14

T10

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-14
Thru
F

T10

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-14
Thru
F

-14

T10

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-14
Thru
F

T10

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-14
Thru
17

-14

T10

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-14
Thru
17

T10

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-14
Thru
16

-14

T10

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-14
Thru
16
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW
2H AGO

Camilo Villegas betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Camilo Villegas's 187-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 18 at Mexico Open

Camilo Villegas's 187-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 18 at Mexico Open

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Camilo Villegas heads to Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, Nov. 19-22, looking to build on his lone top-20 finish at this event, a tied-for-sixth result back in 2021. He has missed the cut in each of his last four appearances at the tournament.

Latest odds for Villegas at The RSM Classic.

Villegas's recent history at The RSM Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC67-69-6
2024MC73-71+2
2023MC75-67E
2022MC70-73+1
2021T664-66-70-66-16

At The RSM Classic

  • In Villegas's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-under.
  • Villegas's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for sixth at 16-under.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Villegas's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC68-74-2--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenMC78-71+7--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC69-70-3--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC70-76+4--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-73+2--
July 26, 20263M OpenT5169-69-69-69-87.250
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4870-70-69-71-84.169
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT6669-67-71-72-12.302
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT6571-67-73-68-53.900
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC68-74+2--

Villegas's recent performances

  • Villegas's best finish over his last 10 appearances came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 48th at 8-under.
  • He has not recorded a top-20 finish, top-10 finish, or top-five finish across his last 10 appearances.
  • Villegas has averaged -1.672 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.350 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Villegas has averaged -2.592 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Villegas's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee167-0.919-1.672
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green132-0.182-0.780
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green630.087-0.489
Average Strokes Gained: Putting470.1990.350
Average Strokes Gained: Total153-0.816-2.592

Villegas's advanced stats and rankings

  • Villegas ranks 167th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee at -0.919 in 2026, and his average Driving Distance of 289.8 yards ranks 163rd on the Tour.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Villegas holds a -0.182 mark that ranks 132nd on the Tour. He ranks 152nd with a 64.38% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Villegas has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.199, ranking 47th on the Tour. He ranks 66th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.73.
  • Villegas ranks 129th on the Tour in Par Breakers, breaking par 21.46% of the time, and ranks 129th in Bogey Avoidance with a 16.23% rate.
  • He has accumulated 39 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 194th on the Tour, with an overall Strokes Gained: Total mark of -0.816 that ranks 153rd.

All stats in this article are accurate for Villegas as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
3H AGO
First Tee Network Summit brings more than 800 leaders together, nears 30 years of impact
Impact
Image for article.
4H AGO
Champions Tour, Principal Financial Group announce extension of Principal Charity Classic
Latest
Image for article.
6H AGO
2026 The RSM Classic preview: See betting odds, stats in St. Simons
Golfbet News
R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
fire
Hot Streak
Tot
-19
Thru
14

-19

1

USA
C. Ramey
fire
Hot Streak
Tot
-19
Thru
14

T2

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-16
Thru
F

-16

T2

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-16
Thru
F

T2

Hayden Springer
USA
H. Springer
Tot
-16
Thru
F

-16

T2

USA
H. Springer
Tot
-16
Thru
F

T2

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-16
Thru
15

-16

T2

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-16
Thru
15

T2

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-16
Thru
14

-16

T2

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-16
Thru
14
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW