Camilo Villegas betting profile: The RSM Classic

Villegas ranks 167th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee at -0.919 in 2026, and his average Driving Distance of 289.8 yards ranks 163rd on the Tour.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Villegas holds a -0.182 mark that ranks 132nd on the Tour. He ranks 152nd with a 64.38% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Villegas has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.199, ranking 47th on the Tour. He ranks 66th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.73.

Villegas ranks 129th on the Tour in Par Breakers, breaking par 21.46% of the time, and ranks 129th in Bogey Avoidance with a 16.23% rate.