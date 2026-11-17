Cameron Champ betting profile: The RSM Classic
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Cameron Champ's 125-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 11 at Butterfield Bermuda
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Cameron Champ heads to Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, set for Nov. 19-22, having missed the cut in each of his last three appearances at this event. He'll look to turn things around at the Seaside Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia.
Champ's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|69-68
|-5
|2024
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|2023
|MC
|74-71
|+3
At The RSM Classic
- In Champ's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-under.
- Champ's best finish at this event in the past three years came in 2025, when he missed the cut at 5-under — his most favorable result of the three appearances nonetheless.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Champ's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T73
|70-68-67-75
|-4
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T67
|69-71-69-73
|-6
|2.178
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T39
|66-70-71-66
|-7
|7.964
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|W/D
|74
|+3
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-78
|-2
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-68
|-5
|--
Champ's recent performances
- Champ's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 39th with a score of 7-under.
- He has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- Champ has an average of 0.788 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.469 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Champ has averaged -0.565 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Champ's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|--
|0.597
|0.788
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|--
|-0.944
|-0.622
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|--
|-0.234
|-0.262
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|--
|-0.415
|-0.469
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|--
|-0.996
|-0.565
Champ's advanced stats and rankings
- Champ is averaging 0.597 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 317.0 yards.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.944 and Greens in Regulation Percentage of 69.58% reflect struggles with his iron play this season.
- Around the green, Champ is averaging -0.234 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green and -0.415 Strokes Gained: Putting, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.86.
- Champ is breaking par 19.58% of the time in 2026, while his Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 14.29%.
- He has accumulated 10 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 204th on the Tour. His Strokes Gained: Total average of -0.996 reflects the overall challenges he has faced this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Champ as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.