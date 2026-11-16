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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

T15

Hayden Springer
USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10

-10

T15

USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10
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Cam Davis betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Cam Davis holes 31-foot shot from fairway for eagle on No. 14 at World Wide Technology

Cam Davis holes 31-foot shot from fairway for eagle on No. 14 at World Wide Technology

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Cam Davis has missed the cut in both of his appearances at The RSM Classic. He returns to Sea Island Golf Club Nov. 19-22 looking to change his fortunes at the 2026 edition of the event.

Latest odds for Davis at The RSM Classic.

Davis's recent history at The RSM Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2022MC73-70+1
2021MC70-70-2

At The RSM Classic

  • In Davis's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Cam Davis's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipT4268-68-67-73-12--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT4071-67-73-63-10--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT1170-64-67-12--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC67-70-5--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT7066-71-70-71-6--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-77+9--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC68-75+3--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC71-73+2--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT2170-66-70-67-739.10
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC68-76+4--

Cam Davis's recent performances

  • Davis recorded one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish during that stretch came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 11th at 12-under.
  • Davis has averaged -0.558 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.035 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Davis has averaged 0.333 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Cam Davis's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee165-0.791-0.558
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green137-0.2230.502
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green830.0040.424
Average Strokes Gained: Putting129-0.225-0.035
Average Strokes Gained: Total164-1.2350.333

Cam Davis's advanced stats and rankings

  • Davis ranks 165th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.791 in 2026, though his Driving Distance average of 308.5 yards places him 65th.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.223 ranks 137th on the Tour, and he ranks 154th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 64.29%.
  • Around the green, Davis sits 83rd with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.004.
  • On the greens, Davis holds a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.225, ranking 129th on the Tour, while his Putts Per Round average of 28.89 ranks 87th.
  • Davis has accumulated 47 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 191st on the Tour. He ranks 155th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse on 17.26% of holes, and 149th in Par Breakers, breaking par 20.73% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Davis as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
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