Cam Davis betting profile: The RSM Classic
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Cam Davis holes 31-foot shot from fairway for eagle on No. 14 at World Wide Technology
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Cam Davis has missed the cut in both of his appearances at The RSM Classic. He returns to Sea Island Golf Club Nov. 19-22 looking to change his fortunes at the 2026 edition of the event.
Davis's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|2021
|MC
|70-70
|-2
At The RSM Classic
- In Davis's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Cam Davis's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T42
|68-68-67-73
|-12
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T40
|71-67-73-63
|-10
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T11
|70-64-67
|-12
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|67-70
|-5
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T70
|66-71-70-71
|-6
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-77
|+9
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T21
|70-66-70-67
|-7
|39.10
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|68-76
|+4
|--
Cam Davis's recent performances
- Davis recorded one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish during that stretch came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 11th at 12-under.
- Davis has averaged -0.558 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.035 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Davis has averaged 0.333 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Cam Davis's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|165
|-0.791
|-0.558
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|137
|-0.223
|0.502
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|83
|0.004
|0.424
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|129
|-0.225
|-0.035
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|164
|-1.235
|0.333
Cam Davis's advanced stats and rankings
- Davis ranks 165th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.791 in 2026, though his Driving Distance average of 308.5 yards places him 65th.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.223 ranks 137th on the Tour, and he ranks 154th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 64.29%.
- Around the green, Davis sits 83rd with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.004.
- On the greens, Davis holds a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.225, ranking 129th on the Tour, while his Putts Per Round average of 28.89 ranks 87th.
- Davis has accumulated 47 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 191st on the Tour. He ranks 155th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse on 17.26% of holes, and 149th in Par Breakers, breaking par 20.73% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Davis as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.