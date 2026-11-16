Cam Davis betting profile: The RSM Classic

Davis ranks 165th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.791 in 2026, though his Driving Distance average of 308.5 yards places him 65th.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.223 ranks 137th on the Tour, and he ranks 154th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 64.29%.

Around the green, Davis sits 83rd with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.004.

On the greens, Davis holds a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.225, ranking 129th on the Tour, while his Putts Per Round average of 28.89 ranks 87th.