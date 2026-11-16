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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

T15

Hayden Springer
USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10

-10

T15

USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10
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Calen Sanderson betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Calen Sanderson hits tee shot to 14 feet, sets up birdie on No. 7 at RBC Canadian

Calen Sanderson hits tee shot to 14 feet, sets up birdie on No. 7 at RBC Canadian

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Calen Sanderson makes his way to Sea Island Golf Club's Seaside Course for The RSM Classic, set for Nov. 19-22 in St. Simons Island, Georgia. This marks his first appearance at The RSM Classic in the past five years.

Latest odds for Sanderson at The RSM Classic.

At The RSM Classic

  • This is Sanderson's first time competing in The RSM Classic in the past five years.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Calen Sanderson's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian Open5970-68-74-66-2--

Calen Sanderson's recent performances

  • Sanderson's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished 59th with a score of 2-under.
  • He has averaged -0.524 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • Sanderson has averaged -0.319 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.253 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Calen Sanderson's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.524-0.524
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.014-0.014
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.6040.604
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.319-0.319
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.253-0.253

Calen Sanderson's advanced stats and rankings

  • Sanderson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.524 in 2026, with a Driving Distance average of 298.6 yards.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average stands at -0.014, while he has hit 70.83% of Greens in Regulation.
  • Around the green, Sanderson has been a relative bright spot, averaging 0.604 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green.
  • On the greens, Sanderson has averaged -0.319 Strokes Gained: Putting with a Putts Per Round average of 30.00. He has broken par 13.89% of the time and recorded a Bogey Avoidance rate of 9.72%.

All stats in this article are accurate for Sanderson as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
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