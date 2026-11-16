Calen Sanderson betting profile: The RSM Classic
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Calen Sanderson hits tee shot to 14 feet, sets up birdie on No. 7 at RBC Canadian
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Calen Sanderson makes his way to Sea Island Golf Club's Seaside Course for The RSM Classic, set for Nov. 19-22 in St. Simons Island, Georgia. This marks his first appearance at The RSM Classic in the past five years.
At The RSM Classic
- This is Sanderson's first time competing in The RSM Classic in the past five years.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Calen Sanderson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|59
|70-68-74-66
|-2
|--
Calen Sanderson's recent performances
- Sanderson's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished 59th with a score of 2-under.
- He has averaged -0.524 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- Sanderson has averaged -0.319 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.253 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Calen Sanderson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.524
|-0.524
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.014
|-0.014
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.604
|0.604
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.319
|-0.319
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.253
|-0.253
Calen Sanderson's advanced stats and rankings
- Sanderson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.524 in 2026, with a Driving Distance average of 298.6 yards.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average stands at -0.014, while he has hit 70.83% of Greens in Regulation.
- Around the green, Sanderson has been a relative bright spot, averaging 0.604 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green.
- On the greens, Sanderson has averaged -0.319 Strokes Gained: Putting with a Putts Per Round average of 30.00. He has broken par 13.89% of the time and recorded a Bogey Avoidance rate of 9.72%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Sanderson as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.