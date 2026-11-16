Bud Cauley betting profile: The RSM Classic

Cauley is averaging 0.150 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (63rd) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 306.1 yards ranks 88th on the Tour.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Cauley holds a 0.166 mark that ranks 69th on the Tour. He ranks 105th with a 66.60% Greens in Regulation rate.

Cauley has been particularly effective around the greens, ranking 20th on Tour with a 0.290 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average.

On the greens, Cauley carries a -0.343 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, placing him 152nd on the Tour. He ranks 100th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.99, and his Par Breakers rate of 19.81% ranks 163rd on the Tour.