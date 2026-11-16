Bud Cauley betting profile: The RSM Classic
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Bud Cauley hits tee shot to 19 feet, sets up birdie on No. 3 at BMW Championship
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Bud Cauley makes his return to Sea Island Golf Club, where he missed the cut last year at the 2025 RSM Classic. He'll tee off at the Seaside Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia, Nov. 19-22 looking to recapture the form that earned him a T25 finish in 2024.
Cauley's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|2024
|T25
|68-70-68-67
|-9
At The RSM Classic
- In Cauley's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Cauley's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 25th at 9-under.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Cauley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 23, 2026
|BMW Championship
|T44
|73-69-68-71
|+1
|--
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T12
|66-72-70-67
|-5
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T54
|65-70-69-71
|-5
|5.643
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T18
|68-68-73-68
|-3
|53.800
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-76
|+9
|--
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T14
|64-66-70-66
|-14
|71.250
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T56
|72-72-72-74
|+10
|10.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|1
|69-63-66-65
|-17
|500.000
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T22
|73-74-71-69
|-1
|44.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T26
|69-72-67-72
|E
|37.000
Cauley's recent performances
- Cauley has recorded four top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances on Tour.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he claimed first place with a score of 17-under.
- Cauley has averaged 0.232 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.475 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cauley has averaged -0.551 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cauley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|63
|0.150
|0.232
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|69
|0.166
|-0.439
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|20
|0.290
|0.131
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|152
|-0.343
|-0.475
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|77
|0.265
|-0.551
Cauley's advanced stats and rankings
- Cauley is averaging 0.150 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (63rd) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 306.1 yards ranks 88th on the Tour.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Cauley holds a 0.166 mark that ranks 69th on the Tour. He ranks 105th with a 66.60% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Cauley has been particularly effective around the greens, ranking 20th on Tour with a 0.290 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average.
- On the greens, Cauley carries a -0.343 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, placing him 152nd on the Tour. He ranks 100th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.99, and his Par Breakers rate of 19.81% ranks 163rd on the Tour.
- Cauley has accumulated 1,160 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 34th on the Tour heading into The RSM Classic.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cauley as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.