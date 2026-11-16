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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

T15

Hayden Springer
USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10

-10

T15

USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10
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Bud Cauley betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Bud Cauley hits tee shot to 19 feet, sets up birdie on No. 3 at BMW Championship

Bud Cauley hits tee shot to 19 feet, sets up birdie on No. 3 at BMW Championship

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Bud Cauley makes his return to Sea Island Golf Club, where he missed the cut last year at the 2025 RSM Classic. He'll tee off at the Seaside Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia, Nov. 19-22 looking to recapture the form that earned him a T25 finish in 2024.

Latest odds for Cauley at The RSM Classic.

Cauley's recent history at The RSM Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC71-72+1
2024T2568-70-68-67-9

At The RSM Classic

  • In Cauley's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
  • Cauley's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 25th at 9-under.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Cauley's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 23, 2026BMW ChampionshipT4473-69-68-71+1--
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT1266-72-70-67-5--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT5465-70-69-71-55.643
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT1868-68-73-68-353.800
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-76+9--
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT1464-66-70-66-1471.250
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT5672-72-72-74+1010.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian Open169-63-66-65-17500.000
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2273-74-71-69-144.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT2669-72-67-72E37.000

Cauley's recent performances

  • Cauley has recorded four top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances on Tour.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he claimed first place with a score of 17-under.
  • Cauley has averaged 0.232 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.475 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Cauley has averaged -0.551 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Cauley's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee630.1500.232
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green690.166-0.439
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green200.2900.131
Average Strokes Gained: Putting152-0.343-0.475
Average Strokes Gained: Total770.265-0.551

Cauley's advanced stats and rankings

  • Cauley is averaging 0.150 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (63rd) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 306.1 yards ranks 88th on the Tour.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Cauley holds a 0.166 mark that ranks 69th on the Tour. He ranks 105th with a 66.60% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Cauley has been particularly effective around the greens, ranking 20th on Tour with a 0.290 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average.
  • On the greens, Cauley carries a -0.343 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, placing him 152nd on the Tour. He ranks 100th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.99, and his Par Breakers rate of 19.81% ranks 163rd on the Tour.
  • Cauley has accumulated 1,160 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 34th on the Tour heading into The RSM Classic.

All stats in this article are accurate for Cauley as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
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