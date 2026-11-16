Brooks Koepka betting profile: The RSM Classic

Koepka ranks 51st on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.232 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 315.3 yards ranks 21st.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Koepka ranks 16th on the Tour with a mark of 0.531. He also ranks 21st with a 70.15% Greens in Regulation rate.

Koepka ranks 57th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green with a 0.105 average in 2026.

On the greens, Koepka holds a -0.235 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, placing him 131st on the Tour. He ranks 159th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.61.