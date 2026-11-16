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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

T15

Hayden Springer
USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10

-10

T15

USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10
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24M AGO

Brooks Koepka betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Brooks Koepka's 136-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 13 at Wyndham

Brooks Koepka's 136-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 13 at Wyndham

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Brooks Koepka makes his first appearance at The RSM Classic in the past five years, teeing it up at Sea Island Golf Club's Seaside Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia, Nov. 19-22. Sami Valimaki is the defending champion after finishing 23-under at last year's edition of the event.

Latest odds for Koepka at The RSM Classic.

At The RSM Classic

  • This is Koepka's first time competing in The RSM Classic in the past five years.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Brooks Koepka's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT6767-66-74-70-33.220
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT2870-71-69-68-230.833
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC66-74E--
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC73-77+10--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenW/D64-68-72-6--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1463-69-66-68-1855.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT5569-72-68-74+310.500
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1168-70-64-70-1236.250
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-69-9--
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT1272-69-71-71-5101.667

Brooks Koepka's recent performances

  • Koepka has recorded three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 11th at 12-under.
  • Koepka has averaged 0.256 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.280 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Koepka has averaged 0.128 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Brooks Koepka's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee510.2320.256
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green160.5310.045
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green570.1050.108
Average Strokes Gained: Putting131-0.235-0.280
Average Strokes Gained: Total350.6330.128

Brooks Koepka's advanced stats and rankings

  • Koepka ranks 51st on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.232 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 315.3 yards ranks 21st.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Koepka ranks 16th on the Tour with a mark of 0.531. He also ranks 21st with a 70.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Koepka ranks 57th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green with a 0.105 average in 2026.
  • On the greens, Koepka holds a -0.235 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, placing him 131st on the Tour. He ranks 159th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.61.
  • Koepka has accumulated 438 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 94th on the Tour. He ranks 35th in Strokes Gained: Total at 0.633, and ranks 109th in Bogey Avoidance, having made bogey or worse on 15.58% of holes. He ranks 72nd by breaking par 22.66% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Koepka as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
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