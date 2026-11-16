Brooks Koepka betting profile: The RSM Classic
1 Min Read
Brooks Koepka's 136-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 13 at Wyndham
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Brooks Koepka makes his first appearance at The RSM Classic in the past five years, teeing it up at Sea Island Golf Club's Seaside Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia, Nov. 19-22. Sami Valimaki is the defending champion after finishing 23-under at last year's edition of the event.
At The RSM Classic
- This is Koepka's first time competing in The RSM Classic in the past five years.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Brooks Koepka's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T67
|67-66-74-70
|-3
|3.220
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T28
|70-71-69-68
|-2
|30.833
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|66-74
|E
|--
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-77
|+10
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|W/D
|64-68-72
|-6
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T14
|63-69-66-68
|-18
|55.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T55
|69-72-68-74
|+3
|10.500
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T11
|68-70-64-70
|-12
|36.250
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-69
|-9
|--
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T12
|72-69-71-71
|-5
|101.667
Brooks Koepka's recent performances
- Koepka has recorded three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 11th at 12-under.
- Koepka has averaged 0.256 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.280 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Koepka has averaged 0.128 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Brooks Koepka's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|51
|0.232
|0.256
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|16
|0.531
|0.045
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|57
|0.105
|0.108
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|131
|-0.235
|-0.280
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|35
|0.633
|0.128
Brooks Koepka's advanced stats and rankings
- Koepka ranks 51st on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.232 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 315.3 yards ranks 21st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Koepka ranks 16th on the Tour with a mark of 0.531. He also ranks 21st with a 70.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Koepka ranks 57th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green with a 0.105 average in 2026.
- On the greens, Koepka holds a -0.235 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, placing him 131st on the Tour. He ranks 159th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.61.
- Koepka has accumulated 438 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 94th on the Tour. He ranks 35th in Strokes Gained: Total at 0.633, and ranks 109th in Bogey Avoidance, having made bogey or worse on 15.58% of holes. He ranks 72nd by breaking par 22.66% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Koepka as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.