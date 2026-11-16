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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

T15

Hayden Springer
USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10

-10

T15

USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10
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Brice Garnett betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Brice Garnett drains 7-foot birdie putt on No. 3 at Austin

Brice Garnett drains 7-foot birdie putt on No. 3 at Austin

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Brice Garnett returns to Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, teeing off Nov. 19-22, 2026, where his best result in five appearances was a T41 finish last year. He'll look to improve on a mixed record at this event as the Tour wraps up its fall swing in St. Simons Island, Georgia.

Latest odds for Garnett at The RSM Classic.

Garnett's recent history at The RSM Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T4167-68-71-63-13
2024MC71-73+2
2023T4668-69-69-69-7
2022MC66-73-3
2021MC69-75+2

At The RSM Classic

  • In Garnett's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 41st after posting a score of 13-under.
  • Garnett's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 41st at 13-under.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Garnett's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipT4267-70-70-69-12--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT5868-66-72-72-6--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT1765-70-68-10--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT4569-65-69-69-12--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT6669-66-68-73-8--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-68-2--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC70-70E--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC73-70+1--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC69-70-1--

Garnett's recent performances

  • Garnett's best finish over his last 10 appearances came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 17th at 10-under.
  • He has one top-20 finish over his last 10 appearances.
  • Garnett has an average of -0.074 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.661 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Garnett has averaged 0.152 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Garnett's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee130-0.195-0.074
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green140-0.257-0.610
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green96-0.0270.176
Average Strokes Gained: Putting570.1580.661
Average Strokes Gained: Total132-0.3210.152

Garnett's advanced stats and rankings

  • Garnett's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.195 ranks 130th on the Tour in 2026, and his average Driving Distance of 296.0 yards ranks 151st.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Garnett holds a -0.257 mark that ranks 140th on the Tour. He ranks 61st with a 68.73% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Garnett has posted a 0.158 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, ranking 57th on the Tour. He averages 29.21 Putts Per Round, ranking 122nd, and ranks 70th in Bogey Avoidance at 14.60%.
  • Garnett ranks 146th on the Tour by breaking par 20.95% of the time, and he has accumulated 210 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 135th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Garnett as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
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