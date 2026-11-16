Brice Garnett betting profile: The RSM Classic
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Brice Garnett drains 7-foot birdie putt on No. 3 at Austin
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Brice Garnett returns to Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, teeing off Nov. 19-22, 2026, where his best result in five appearances was a T41 finish last year. He'll look to improve on a mixed record at this event as the Tour wraps up its fall swing in St. Simons Island, Georgia.
Garnett's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T41
|67-68-71-63
|-13
|2024
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|2023
|T46
|68-69-69-69
|-7
|2022
|MC
|66-73
|-3
|2021
|MC
|69-75
|+2
At The RSM Classic
- In Garnett's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 41st after posting a score of 13-under.
- Garnett's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 41st at 13-under.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Garnett's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T42
|67-70-70-69
|-12
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T58
|68-66-72-72
|-6
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T17
|65-70-68
|-10
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T45
|69-65-69-69
|-12
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T66
|69-66-68-73
|-8
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
Garnett's recent performances
- Garnett's best finish over his last 10 appearances came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 17th at 10-under.
- He has one top-20 finish over his last 10 appearances.
- Garnett has an average of -0.074 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.661 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Garnett has averaged 0.152 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Garnett's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|130
|-0.195
|-0.074
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|140
|-0.257
|-0.610
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|96
|-0.027
|0.176
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|57
|0.158
|0.661
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|132
|-0.321
|0.152
Garnett's advanced stats and rankings
- Garnett's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.195 ranks 130th on the Tour in 2026, and his average Driving Distance of 296.0 yards ranks 151st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Garnett holds a -0.257 mark that ranks 140th on the Tour. He ranks 61st with a 68.73% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Garnett has posted a 0.158 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, ranking 57th on the Tour. He averages 29.21 Putts Per Round, ranking 122nd, and ranks 70th in Bogey Avoidance at 14.60%.
- Garnett ranks 146th on the Tour by breaking par 20.95% of the time, and he has accumulated 210 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 135th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Garnett as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.