Brian Harman betting profile: The RSM Classic
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Brian Harman drains 5-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Austin
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Brian Harman recorded a strong showing at The RSM Classic in 2023, finishing tied for second at 17-under. He returns to Sea Island Golf Club Nov. 19-22 looking to build on that result at the 2026 RSM Classic.
Harman's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|67-69
|-6
|2024
|T25
|70-70-69-64
|-9
|2023
|T2
|67-69-64-65
|-17
|2022
|T61
|66-72-70-72
|-2
|2021
|MC
|72-69
|-1
At The RSM Classic
- In Harman's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-under.
- Harman's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for second at 17-under.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Harman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T4
|69-68-67-67
|-13
|--
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T30
|70-64-69-75
|-2
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T3
|69-64-66-65
|-20
|133.75
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+9
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T36
|70-68-70-68
|-4
|16.50
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T25
|66-70-63-69
|-12
|38.00
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T32
|69-71-73-73
|+6
|27.86
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T22
|65-66-72-72
|-5
|36.50
Harman's recent performances
- Harman has recorded two top-five finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish during that stretch came at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for third at 20-under.
- Harman has averaged 0.047 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.277 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Harman has averaged 1.143 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Harman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|135
|-0.234
|0.047
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|59
|0.252
|0.344
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|51
|0.131
|0.475
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|86
|0.019
|0.277
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|93
|0.168
|1.143
Harman's advanced stats and rankings
- Harman ranks 135th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.234, and his Driving Distance of 297.2 yards ranks 145th.
- In terms of approach play, Harman holds a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.252, ranking 59th on the Tour, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 65.33% ranks 131st.
- Around the green, Harman ranks 51st with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.131.
- On the greens, Harman has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.019, ranking 86th on the Tour, and his Putts Per Round average of 28.70 ranks 61st.
- Harman has accumulated 609 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 65th on the Tour. His Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.168 ranks 93rd, while he ranks 98th in Bogey Avoidance at 15.26% and 137th in Par Breakers at 21.22%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.