Brian Harman betting profile: The RSM Classic

Harman ranks 135th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.234, and his Driving Distance of 297.2 yards ranks 145th.

In terms of approach play, Harman holds a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.252, ranking 59th on the Tour, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 65.33% ranks 131st.

Around the green, Harman ranks 51st with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.131.

On the greens, Harman has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.019, ranking 86th on the Tour, and his Putts Per Round average of 28.70 ranks 61st.