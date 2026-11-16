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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

T15

Hayden Springer
USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10

-10

T15

USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10
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26M AGO

Brian Harman betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Brian Harman drains 5-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Austin

Brian Harman drains 5-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Austin

Players in Article

Players in This Article

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Brian Harman recorded a strong showing at The RSM Classic in 2023, finishing tied for second at 17-under. He returns to Sea Island Golf Club Nov. 19-22 looking to build on that result at the 2026 RSM Classic.

Latest odds for Harman at The RSM Classic.

Harman's recent history at The RSM Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC67-69-6
2024T2570-70-69-64-9
2023T267-69-64-65-17
2022T6166-72-70-72-2
2021MC72-69-1

At The RSM Classic

  • In Harman's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-under.
  • Harman's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for second at 17-under.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Harman's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT469-68-67-67-13--
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3070-64-69-75-2--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-71-2--
July 26, 20263M OpenT369-64-66-65-20133.75
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipMC74-75+9--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT3670-68-70-68-416.50
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT2566-70-63-69-1238.00
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT3269-71-73-73+627.86
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-74+6--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT2265-66-72-72-536.50

Harman's recent performances

  • Harman has recorded two top-five finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish during that stretch came at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for third at 20-under.
  • Harman has averaged 0.047 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.277 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Harman has averaged 1.143 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Harman's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee135-0.2340.047
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green590.2520.344
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green510.1310.475
Average Strokes Gained: Putting860.0190.277
Average Strokes Gained: Total930.1681.143

Harman's advanced stats and rankings

  • Harman ranks 135th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.234, and his Driving Distance of 297.2 yards ranks 145th.
  • In terms of approach play, Harman holds a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.252, ranking 59th on the Tour, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 65.33% ranks 131st.
  • Around the green, Harman ranks 51st with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.131.
  • On the greens, Harman has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.019, ranking 86th on the Tour, and his Putts Per Round average of 28.70 ranks 61st.
  • Harman has accumulated 609 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 65th on the Tour. His Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.168 ranks 93rd, while he ranks 98th in Bogey Avoidance at 15.26% and 137th in Par Breakers at 21.22%.

All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
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