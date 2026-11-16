Brendon Todd betting profile: The RSM Classic

Todd has accumulated just two FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 217th on the Tour in that category.

His Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.610 and Driving Distance of 283.4 yards reflect a below-average performance off the tee so far in 2026.

Todd is averaging -1.833 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 54.83%.

Around the greens, Todd holds a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.215, while his Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.245 and Putts Per Round average of 27.65 represent relative bright spots in his game this season.