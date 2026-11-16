Brendon Todd betting profile: The RSM Classic
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Brendon Todd gets up-and-down from 76 yards for birdie on No. 14 at John Deere
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Brendon Todd heads to Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, Nov. 19-22, having missed the cut in four of his last five appearances at this event. He will look to reverse that trend on the Seaside Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia.
Todd's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|2024
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|2023
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|2022
|MC
|66-73
|-3
|2021
|T37
|68-70-67-68
|-9
At The RSM Classic
- In Todd's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Todd's best finish at this event over the past five years came in 2021, when he finished tied for 37th at 9-under.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Todd's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T64
|70-67-73
|-3
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T68
|69-67-73-70
|-5
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|76-70
|+6
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|76-75
|+11
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T67
|69-73-70-71
|-1
|1.92
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|77-73
|+8
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
Todd's recent performances
- Todd's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 64th at 3-under.
- He has not recorded a top-20, top-10, or top-five finish across his last ten Tour appearances.
- Todd has averaged -0.438 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.009 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Todd has averaged -2.388 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Todd's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|--
|-0.610
|-0.438
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|--
|-1.833
|-2.005
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|--
|0.215
|0.047
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|--
|0.245
|0.009
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|--
|-1.983
|-2.388
Todd's advanced stats and rankings
- Todd has accumulated just two FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 217th on the Tour in that category.
- His Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.610 and Driving Distance of 283.4 yards reflect a below-average performance off the tee so far in 2026.
- Todd is averaging -1.833 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 54.83%.
- Around the greens, Todd holds a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.215, while his Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.245 and Putts Per Round average of 27.65 represent relative bright spots in his game this season.
- Todd has broken par just 18.60% of the time in 2026 and has posted a Bogey Avoidance rate of 20.05%, with an overall Strokes Gained: Total mark of -1.983.
All stats in this article are accurate for Todd as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.