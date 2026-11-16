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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

T15

Hayden Springer
USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10

-10

T15

USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10
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17M AGO

Brendon Todd betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Brendon Todd gets up-and-down from 76 yards for birdie on No. 14 at John Deere

Brendon Todd gets up-and-down from 76 yards for birdie on No. 14 at John Deere

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Brendon Todd heads to Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, Nov. 19-22, having missed the cut in four of his last five appearances at this event. He will look to reverse that trend on the Seaside Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia.

Latest odds for Todd at The RSM Classic.

Todd's recent history at The RSM Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC72-73+3
2024MC71-73+2
2023MC72-67-3
2022MC66-73-3
2021T3768-70-67-68-9

At The RSM Classic

  • In Todd's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
  • Todd's best finish at this event over the past five years came in 2021, when he finished tied for 37th at 9-under.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Todd's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT6470-67-73-3--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT6869-67-73-70-5--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC70-71-1--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC76-70+6--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC76-75+11--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC70-71-1--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT6769-73-70-71-11.92
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC72-72E--
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC77-73+8--
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC72-73+3--

Todd's recent performances

  • Todd's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 64th at 3-under.
  • He has not recorded a top-20, top-10, or top-five finish across his last ten Tour appearances.
  • Todd has averaged -0.438 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.009 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Todd has averaged -2.388 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Todd's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.610-0.438
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---1.833-2.005
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.2150.047
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.2450.009
Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.983-2.388

Todd's advanced stats and rankings

  • Todd has accumulated just two FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 217th on the Tour in that category.
  • His Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.610 and Driving Distance of 283.4 yards reflect a below-average performance off the tee so far in 2026.
  • Todd is averaging -1.833 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 54.83%.
  • Around the greens, Todd holds a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.215, while his Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.245 and Putts Per Round average of 27.65 represent relative bright spots in his game this season.
  • Todd has broken par just 18.60% of the time in 2026 and has posted a Bogey Avoidance rate of 20.05%, with an overall Strokes Gained: Total mark of -1.983.

All stats in this article are accurate for Todd as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
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