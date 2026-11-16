PGA TourLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TourPGA Tour ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA Tour AmericasPGA Tour UniversityDP World TourLPGA TourTGL
R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

T15

Hayden Springer
USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10

-10

T15

USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW
24M AGO

Blades Brown betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Blades Brown drains 3-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at Austin

Blades Brown drains 3-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at Austin

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Blades Brown missed the cut in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, posting rounds of 70-66 before the tournament ended for him. He returns to Sea Island Golf Club Nov. 19-22 looking to improve on that result at the 2026 edition of the event.

Latest odds for Brown at The RSM Classic.

Brown's recent history at The RSM Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC70-66-6

At The RSM Classic

  • In Brown's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-under.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Brown's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipP166-68-68-63-23--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT1968-65-67-70-14--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT1770-68-65-64-17--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-72+4--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1167-69-67-70-15--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT1269-66-67-67-15--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1466-68-65-67-18--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT969-69-66-67-13--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2666-68-64-69-21--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT4069-71-73-70-1--

Brown's recent performances

  • Brown has recorded seven top-20 finishes, two top-10 finishes, and one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish during that stretch came at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he won with a score of 23-under.
  • Brown has averaged 0.683 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.197 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Brown has averaged 1.542 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Brown's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.4050.683
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.5210.674
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.007-0.012
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.3570.197
Average Strokes Gained: Total-1.2911.542

Brown's advanced stats and rankings

  • Brown is averaging 0.405 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 311.3 yards reflects his capability off the tee.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.521 and a Greens in Regulation percentage of 75.00% speak to consistent ball-striking this season.
  • Around the greens, Brown holds a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.007, while his Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.357 and Putts Per Round average of 28.75 round out his short game profile.
  • Brown is breaking par 27.40% of the time in 2026, and his Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 9.72%. He holds a Strokes Gained: Total average of 1.291 on the season.

All stats in this article are accurate for Brown as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
43M AGO
Purse breakdown: See what's up for grabs at The RSM Classic
Latest
Image for article.
14H AGO
Cink defends Charles Schwab Cup Championship title for sixth win of 2026
Daily Wrap Up
Image for article.
16H AGO
Who around FedExCup top-100, Aon Next 10 bubble has most to gain in Austin?
Latest
R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW