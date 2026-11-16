Blades Brown betting profile: The RSM Classic
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Blades Brown drains 3-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at Austin
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Blades Brown missed the cut in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, posting rounds of 70-66 before the tournament ended for him. He returns to Sea Island Golf Club Nov. 19-22 looking to improve on that result at the 2026 edition of the event.
Brown's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|70-66
|-6
At The RSM Classic
- In Brown's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-under.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Brown's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|P1
|66-68-68-63
|-23
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T19
|68-65-67-70
|-14
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T17
|70-68-65-64
|-17
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T11
|67-69-67-70
|-15
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T12
|69-66-67-67
|-15
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T14
|66-68-65-67
|-18
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T9
|69-69-66-67
|-13
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T26
|66-68-64-69
|-21
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T40
|69-71-73-70
|-1
|--
Brown's recent performances
- Brown has recorded seven top-20 finishes, two top-10 finishes, and one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish during that stretch came at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he won with a score of 23-under.
- Brown has averaged 0.683 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.197 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Brown has averaged 1.542 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Brown's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.405
|0.683
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.521
|0.674
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.007
|-0.012
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.357
|0.197
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|1.291
|1.542
Brown's advanced stats and rankings
- Brown is averaging 0.405 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 311.3 yards reflects his capability off the tee.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.521 and a Greens in Regulation percentage of 75.00% speak to consistent ball-striking this season.
- Around the greens, Brown holds a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.007, while his Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.357 and Putts Per Round average of 28.75 round out his short game profile.
- Brown is breaking par 27.40% of the time in 2026, and his Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 9.72%. He holds a Strokes Gained: Total average of 1.291 on the season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Brown as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.