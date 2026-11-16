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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

T15

Hayden Springer
USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10

-10

T15

USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10
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21M AGO

Billy Horschel betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Billy Horschel's 202-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 10 at Austin

Billy Horschel's 202-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 10 at Austin

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Billy Horschel heads to Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, set for Nov. 19-22 in St. Simons Island, Georgia. He has not competed in this tournament in the last five years.

Latest odds for Horschel at The RSM Classic.

At The RSM Classic

  • This will be Horschel's first appearance at The RSM Classic in the past five years.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Billy Horschel's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT2171-70-67-67-9--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT1366-67-68-65-18--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT4367-68-68-69-12--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT1265-66-70-66-1362.5
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC68-71-1--
July 26, 20263M OpenT1367-66-65-70-1657.333
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipMC71-71+2--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC74-67+1--
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC73-72+5--

Billy Horschel's recent performances

  • Horschel has recorded three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish in that span came at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 13-under.
  • Horschel has averaged -0.061 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.580 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Horschel has averaged 0.867 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Billy Horschel's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee124-0.164-0.061
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green560.2670.491
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green154-0.261-0.143
Average Strokes Gained: Putting600.1360.580
Average Strokes Gained: Total109-0.0220.867

Billy Horschel's advanced stats and rankings

  • Horschel is averaging -0.164 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, ranking 124th on the Tour, while his Driving Distance of 302.5 yards ranks 120th.
  • In terms of approach play, Horschel's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.267 ranks 56th on the Tour in 2026. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 67.44% ranks 91st.
  • Horschel has struggled around the greens in 2026, posting a -0.261 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark that ranks 154th on the Tour, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.12% ranks 153rd.
  • On the greens, Horschel holds a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.136 in 2026, ranking 60th on the Tour, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.90 that ranks 89th.
  • He ranks 36th on the Tour by breaking par 23.45% of the time and has accumulated 403 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 100th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Horschel as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
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