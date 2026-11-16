Billy Horschel betting profile: The RSM Classic

Horschel is averaging -0.164 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, ranking 124th on the Tour, while his Driving Distance of 302.5 yards ranks 120th.

In terms of approach play, Horschel's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.267 ranks 56th on the Tour in 2026. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 67.44% ranks 91st.

Horschel has struggled around the greens in 2026, posting a -0.261 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark that ranks 154th on the Tour, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.12% ranks 153rd.

On the greens, Horschel holds a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.136 in 2026, ranking 60th on the Tour, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.90 that ranks 89th.