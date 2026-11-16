Billy Horschel betting profile: The RSM Classic
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Billy Horschel's 202-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 10 at Austin
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Billy Horschel heads to Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, set for Nov. 19-22 in St. Simons Island, Georgia. He has not competed in this tournament in the last five years.
At The RSM Classic
- This will be Horschel's first appearance at The RSM Classic in the past five years.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Billy Horschel's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T21
|71-70-67-67
|-9
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T13
|66-67-68-65
|-18
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T43
|67-68-68-69
|-12
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T12
|65-66-70-66
|-13
|62.5
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T13
|67-66-65-70
|-16
|57.333
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|74-67
|+1
|--
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
Billy Horschel's recent performances
- Horschel has recorded three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish in that span came at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 13-under.
- Horschel has averaged -0.061 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.580 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Horschel has averaged 0.867 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Billy Horschel's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|124
|-0.164
|-0.061
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|56
|0.267
|0.491
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|154
|-0.261
|-0.143
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|60
|0.136
|0.580
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|109
|-0.022
|0.867
Billy Horschel's advanced stats and rankings
- Horschel is averaging -0.164 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, ranking 124th on the Tour, while his Driving Distance of 302.5 yards ranks 120th.
- In terms of approach play, Horschel's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.267 ranks 56th on the Tour in 2026. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 67.44% ranks 91st.
- Horschel has struggled around the greens in 2026, posting a -0.261 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark that ranks 154th on the Tour, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.12% ranks 153rd.
- On the greens, Horschel holds a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.136 in 2026, ranking 60th on the Tour, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.90 that ranks 89th.
- He ranks 36th on the Tour by breaking par 23.45% of the time and has accumulated 403 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 100th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Horschel as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.