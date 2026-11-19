Bill Haas betting profile: The RSM Classic
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Bill Haas heads to Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, teeing off Nov. 19-22, having missed the cut in each of his last two appearances at this event. He'll look to turn things around at the Seaside Course on St. Simons Island, Georgia.
Haas's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|2023
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|2022
|T47
|65-71-71-70
|-5
At The RSM Classic
- In Haas's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- Haas's best finish at this event in the past five years came in 2022, when he finished tied for 47th at 5-under.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Bill Haas's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T48
|69-71-70-70
|-8
|4.169
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|MC
|--
|--
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|66
|68-71-74-74
|+3
|2.364
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-73
|-5
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|68-76
|E
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|73-70-75
|+2
|--
Bill Haas's recent performances
- Haas has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 48th at 8-under.
- Haas has averaged -0.354 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.215 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Haas has averaged -0.459 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Bill Haas's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.272
|-0.354
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.092
|-0.417
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.118
|0.097
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.338
|0.215
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.144
|-0.459
Bill Haas's advanced stats and rankings
- Haas is averaging -0.272 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 293.9 yards.
- In terms of ball-striking, he holds a -0.092 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark and a Greens in Regulation rate of 68.52% in 2026.
- Around the green, Haas is posting a -0.118 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in 2026.
- On the greens, he is averaging 0.338 Strokes Gained: Putting with a Putts Per Round average of 28.17 in 2026.
- Haas has accumulated four FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 212th. He is breaking par 21.30% of the time and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 11.11%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Haas as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.