Ben Silverman betting profile: The RSM Classic

Silverman ranks second on the Tour with a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 73.97% in 2026, and his Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.191 ranks 66th.

He ranks third on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, finding bogeys on just 11.22% of holes played, which reflects a consistent ability to protect his scorecard.

Off the tee, Silverman posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.124 (69th), with a Driving Distance average of 293.8 yards that ranks 159th on the Tour.

On the greens, Silverman has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.170, ranking 53rd, while his Putts Per Round average of 29.35 ranks 134th.