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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

T15

Hayden Springer
USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10

-10

T15

USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10
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18M AGO

Ben Silverman betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ben Silverman's 176-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 14 at Mexico Open

Ben Silverman's 176-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 14 at Mexico Open

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Ben Silverman heads to Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, teeing off Nov. 19-22, having finished tied for 47th at the event in 2025 with a score of 12-under. He will look to improve on that result as he continues a stretch of solid recent form.

Latest odds for Silverman at The RSM Classic.

Silverman's recent history at The RSM Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T4764-68-71-67-12

At The RSM Classic

  • In Silverman's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 47th after posting a score of 12-under.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Ben Silverman's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipT3369-66-71-69-13--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT1966-69-68-67-14--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT363-67-69-14--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC70-67-5--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT4368-67-68-69-12--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-71E--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC71-67-2--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC69-71-2--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT367-68-64-66-1592.50

Ben Silverman's recent performances

  • Silverman has recorded two top-five finishes and three top-20 finishes over his last 10 appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for third at 14-under.
  • Silverman has averaged 0.552 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.126 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Silverman has averaged 1.098 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Ben Silverman's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee690.1240.552
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green660.1910.595
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green740.0440.077
Average Strokes Gained: Putting530.170-0.126
Average Strokes Gained: Total470.5281.098

Ben Silverman's advanced stats and rankings

  • Silverman ranks second on the Tour with a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 73.97% in 2026, and his Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.191 ranks 66th.
  • He ranks third on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, finding bogeys on just 11.22% of holes played, which reflects a consistent ability to protect his scorecard.
  • Off the tee, Silverman posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.124 (69th), with a Driving Distance average of 293.8 yards that ranks 159th on the Tour.
  • On the greens, Silverman has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.170, ranking 53rd, while his Putts Per Round average of 29.35 ranks 134th.
  • Silverman ranks 47th in Strokes Gained: Total at 0.528 for the 2026 season, and he has accumulated 190 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 139th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Silverman as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
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