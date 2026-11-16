Ben Silverman betting profile: The RSM Classic
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Ben Silverman's 176-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 14 at Mexico Open
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Ben Silverman heads to Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, teeing off Nov. 19-22, having finished tied for 47th at the event in 2025 with a score of 12-under. He will look to improve on that result as he continues a stretch of solid recent form.
Silverman's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T47
|64-68-71-67
|-12
At The RSM Classic
- In Silverman's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 47th after posting a score of 12-under.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Ben Silverman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T33
|69-66-71-69
|-13
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T19
|66-69-68-67
|-14
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T3
|63-67-69
|-14
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|70-67
|-5
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T43
|68-67-68-69
|-12
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T3
|67-68-64-66
|-15
|92.50
Ben Silverman's recent performances
- Silverman has recorded two top-five finishes and three top-20 finishes over his last 10 appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for third at 14-under.
- Silverman has averaged 0.552 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.126 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Silverman has averaged 1.098 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Ben Silverman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|69
|0.124
|0.552
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|66
|0.191
|0.595
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|74
|0.044
|0.077
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|53
|0.170
|-0.126
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|47
|0.528
|1.098
Ben Silverman's advanced stats and rankings
- Silverman ranks second on the Tour with a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 73.97% in 2026, and his Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.191 ranks 66th.
- He ranks third on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, finding bogeys on just 11.22% of holes played, which reflects a consistent ability to protect his scorecard.
- Off the tee, Silverman posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.124 (69th), with a Driving Distance average of 293.8 yards that ranks 159th on the Tour.
- On the greens, Silverman has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.170, ranking 53rd, while his Putts Per Round average of 29.35 ranks 134th.
- Silverman ranks 47th in Strokes Gained: Total at 0.528 for the 2026 season, and he has accumulated 190 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 139th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Silverman as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.