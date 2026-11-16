Ben Martin betting profile: The RSM Classic
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Ben Martin drains 9-foot birdie putt on No. 5 at Austin
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Ben Martin has a history at The RSM Classic, having finished tied for 21st in his most recent appearance in 2025 at 16-under. He'll return to Sea Island Golf Club's Seaside Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia, Nov. 19-22, 2026 looking to improve on that result.
Martin's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T21
|66-69-68-63
|-16
|2023
|T21
|69-64-65-72
|-12
At The RSM Classic
- In Martin's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 21st after posting a score of 16-under.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Ben Martin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T54
|67-69-69-73
|-10
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T34
|66-70-69
|-8
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T33
|67-69-68-66
|-14
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T69
|71-69-71-72
|-5
|1.719
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T21
|67-69-66-68
|-10
|22.296
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|--
Ben Martin's recent performances
- Martin's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 10-under.
- He has averaged 0.216 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- Martin has averaged 0.023 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.143 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Ben Martin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|--
|-0.024
|0.216
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|--
|0.145
|-0.084
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|--
|-0.063
|-0.012
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|--
|-0.610
|0.023
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|--
|-0.553
|0.143
Ben Martin's advanced stats and rankings
- Martin holds a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.024 in 2026, with a Driving Distance average of 298.6 yards.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average stands at 0.145 in 2026, while his Greens in Regulation percentage is 69.67%.
- Martin's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green sits at -0.063 for the 2026 season.
- On the greens, Martin has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.610 in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.62. He has broken par 20.42% of the time and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.51%.
- Martin has accumulated 107 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 159th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Martin as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.