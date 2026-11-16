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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

T15

Hayden Springer
USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10

-10

T15

USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10
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18M AGO

Ben Martin betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ben Martin drains 9-foot birdie putt on No. 5 at Austin

Ben Martin drains 9-foot birdie putt on No. 5 at Austin

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Ben Martin has a history at The RSM Classic, having finished tied for 21st in his most recent appearance in 2025 at 16-under. He'll return to Sea Island Golf Club's Seaside Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia, Nov. 19-22, 2026 looking to improve on that result.

Latest odds for Martin at The RSM Classic.

Martin's recent history at The RSM Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T2166-69-68-63-16
2023T2169-64-65-72-12

At The RSM Classic

  • In Martin's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 21st after posting a score of 16-under.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Ben Martin's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipT5467-69-69-73-10--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenMC72-68-2--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT3466-70-69-8--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC70-69-3--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT3367-69-68-66-14--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC72-71+1--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT6971-69-71-72-51.719
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT2167-69-66-68-1022.296
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC72-70E--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC73-68+1--

Ben Martin's recent performances

  • Martin's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 10-under.
  • He has averaged 0.216 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • Martin has averaged 0.023 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.143 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Ben Martin's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.0240.216
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.145-0.084
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.063-0.012
Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.6100.023
Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.5530.143

Ben Martin's advanced stats and rankings

  • Martin holds a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.024 in 2026, with a Driving Distance average of 298.6 yards.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average stands at 0.145 in 2026, while his Greens in Regulation percentage is 69.67%.
  • Martin's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green sits at -0.063 for the 2026 season.
  • On the greens, Martin has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.610 in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.62. He has broken par 20.42% of the time and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.51%.
  • Martin has accumulated 107 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 159th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Martin as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
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