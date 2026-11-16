Ben Kohles betting profile: The RSM Classic
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Ben Kohles sinks 6-foot putt for birdie on No. 14 at Austin
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Ben Kohles heads to Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, teeing off Nov. 19-22, having made the cut and finishing tied for 34th at the event last year with a score of 14-under. He'll look to build on that result and contend for a stronger finish at the 2026 edition of the tournament.
Kohles's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T34
|68-65-69-66
|-14
|2024
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|2022
|MC
|67-75
|E
At The RSM Classic
- In Kohles's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of 14-under.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Kohles's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T25
|68-66-73-67
|-14
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T17
|63-68-72
|-10
|--
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T17
|71-62-73-68
|-10
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T13
|66-67-66-67
|-18
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T15
|65-63-65-73
|-18
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T29
|66-71-65-70
|-8
|23.833
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T26
|70-65-68-68
|-9
|31.000
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|9
|62-69-65-70
|-18
|80.000
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T15
|71-66-66-66
|-11
|29.250
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T3
|65-67-66-68
|-18
|145.000
Kohles's recent performances
- Kohles has recorded seven top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances, including one top five and two top 10s.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for third at 18-under.
- Kohles has averaged 0.297 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.260 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Kohles has averaged 1.397 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Kohles's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|36
|0.298
|0.297
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|1
|0.766
|0.629
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|60
|0.094
|0.212
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|59
|0.147
|0.260
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|4
|1.304
|1.397
Kohles's advanced stats and rankings
- Kohles ranks first on the Tour in both Strokes Gained: Approach the Green (0.766) and Greens in Regulation Percentage (74.76%) in 2026, establishing himself as one of the most accurate iron players on Tour this season.
- His Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.298 ranks 36th, while his Driving Distance of 295.2 yards ranks 155th on the Tour.
- Kohles ranks fourth on the Tour in both Strokes Gained: Total (1.304) and Par Breakers (25.52%), and he ranks second in Bogey Avoidance (11.11%), highlighting his consistency and ability to avoid dropped shots.
- On the greens, Kohles carries a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.147 (59th), a Putts Per Round average of 29.22 (126th), and a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green of 0.094 (60th).
- Kohles has accumulated 426 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 96th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kohles as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.