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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

T15

Hayden Springer
USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10

-10

T15

USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10
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19M AGO

Ben Kohles betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ben Kohles sinks 6-foot putt for birdie on No. 14 at Austin

Ben Kohles sinks 6-foot putt for birdie on No. 14 at Austin

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Ben Kohles heads to Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, teeing off Nov. 19-22, having made the cut and finishing tied for 34th at the event last year with a score of 14-under. He'll look to build on that result and contend for a stronger finish at the 2026 edition of the tournament.

Latest odds for Kohles at The RSM Classic.

Kohles's recent history at The RSM Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T3468-65-69-66-14
2024MC72-75+5
2022MC67-75E

At The RSM Classic

  • In Kohles's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of 14-under.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Kohles's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipT2568-66-73-67-14--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT1763-68-72-10--
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT1771-62-73-68-10--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT1366-67-66-67-18--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT1565-63-65-73-18--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT2966-71-65-70-823.833
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT2670-65-68-68-931.000
July 26, 20263M Open962-69-65-70-1880.000
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT1571-66-66-66-1129.250
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT365-67-66-68-18145.000

Kohles's recent performances

  • Kohles has recorded seven top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances, including one top five and two top 10s.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for third at 18-under.
  • Kohles has averaged 0.297 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.260 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Kohles has averaged 1.397 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Kohles's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee360.2980.297
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green10.7660.629
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green600.0940.212
Average Strokes Gained: Putting590.1470.260
Average Strokes Gained: Total41.3041.397

Kohles's advanced stats and rankings

  • Kohles ranks first on the Tour in both Strokes Gained: Approach the Green (0.766) and Greens in Regulation Percentage (74.76%) in 2026, establishing himself as one of the most accurate iron players on Tour this season.
  • His Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.298 ranks 36th, while his Driving Distance of 295.2 yards ranks 155th on the Tour.
  • Kohles ranks fourth on the Tour in both Strokes Gained: Total (1.304) and Par Breakers (25.52%), and he ranks second in Bogey Avoidance (11.11%), highlighting his consistency and ability to avoid dropped shots.
  • On the greens, Kohles carries a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.147 (59th), a Putts Per Round average of 29.22 (126th), and a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green of 0.094 (60th).
  • Kohles has accumulated 426 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 96th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Kohles as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
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