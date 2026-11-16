Ben Kohles betting profile: The RSM Classic

Kohles ranks first on the Tour in both Strokes Gained: Approach the Green (0.766) and Greens in Regulation Percentage (74.76%) in 2026, establishing himself as one of the most accurate iron players on Tour this season.

His Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.298 ranks 36th, while his Driving Distance of 295.2 yards ranks 155th on the Tour.

Kohles ranks fourth on the Tour in both Strokes Gained: Total (1.304) and Par Breakers (25.52%), and he ranks second in Bogey Avoidance (11.11%), highlighting his consistency and ability to avoid dropped shots.

On the greens, Kohles carries a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.147 (59th), a Putts Per Round average of 29.22 (126th), and a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green of 0.094 (60th).