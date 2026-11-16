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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

T15

Hayden Springer
USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10

-10

T15

USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10
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18M AGO

Ben James betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ben James's 250-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 18 at World Wide Technology

Ben James's 250-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 18 at World Wide Technology

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Ben James makes his first appearance at The RSM Classic in the past five years, teeing off at Sea Island Golf Club's Seaside Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia, Nov. 19-22. James arrives with considerable momentum, having recorded five top-five finishes in his last ten starts on Tour.

Latest odds for James at The RSM Classic.

At The RSM Classic

  • This will be James's first time competing in The RSM Classic in the past five years.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Ben James's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipP265-64-66-70-23--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT1672-64-68-65-15--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC70-71-1--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT565-66-64-67-22--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship Asheville267-67-65-61-24--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham Championship362-67-72-61-18190.0
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT3867-68-65-73-716.5
July 26, 20263M OpenMC70-71-1--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT467-66-67-70-1872.5
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT1565-69-67-68-1129.25

Ben James's recent performances

  • James has recorded five top-five finishes and seven top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish in that stretch came at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished second at 23-under.
  • James has averaged 1.015 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.133 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • James has averaged 2.242 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Ben James's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.5791.015
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.5870.965
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.0820.130
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.2820.133
Average Strokes Gained: Total-1.5302.242

Ben James's advanced stats and rankings

  • James is averaging 0.579 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 305.3 yards places him among the longer hitters on Tour.
  • In terms of ball-striking, James holds a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.587 in 2026, backed by a Greens in Regulation percentage of 75.35%.
  • Around the green, James has posted a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.082 this season.
  • On the greens, James has averaged 0.282 Strokes Gained: Putting, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.06. He breaks par 26.74% of the time and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 10.76%.
  • James has accumulated 365 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 108th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for James as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
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