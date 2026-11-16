Ben James betting profile: The RSM Classic

James is averaging 0.579 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 305.3 yards places him among the longer hitters on Tour.

In terms of ball-striking, James holds a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.587 in 2026, backed by a Greens in Regulation percentage of 75.35%.

Around the green, James has posted a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.082 this season.

On the greens, James has averaged 0.282 Strokes Gained: Putting, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.06. He breaks par 26.74% of the time and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 10.76%.