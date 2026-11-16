Austin Smotherman betting profile: The RSM Classic

Smotherman ranks fifth on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with a 0.669 average in 2026, and he also ranks fifth with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 71.92%.

Off the tee, Smotherman carries a 0.319 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average, ranking 32nd on the Tour, while his average Driving Distance of 304.2 yards ranks 107th.

Around the greens, Smotherman's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.398 ranks 163rd on the Tour in 2026.

On the putting surface, Smotherman holds a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.363, placing him 155th on the Tour, while his Putts Per Round average of 29.51 ranks 149th.