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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

T15

Hayden Springer
USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10

-10

T15

USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10
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20M AGO

Austin Smotherman betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Austin Smotherman drains 16-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Austin

Austin Smotherman drains 16-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Austin

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Austin Smotherman heads to Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, teeing off Nov. 19-22, having made three appearances at this event with a best finish of T40 in 2022. He arrives in solid form following back-to-back Tour victories in 2026.

Latest odds for Smotherman at The RSM Classic.

Smotherman's recent history at The RSM Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024T4268-70-69-69-6
2023MC71-73+2
2022T4065-73-72-66-6

At The RSM Classic

  • In Smotherman's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 42nd after posting a score of 6-under.
  • Smotherman's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 40th at 6-under.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Smotherman's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipP165-66-66-16--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah Championship163-62-65-68-26--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT1766-68-68-65-17--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT6766-71-67-73-33.220
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC77-75+12--
July 26, 20263M OpenT2468-67-68-68-1332.500
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC74-72+6--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT5866-69-70-72-74.900
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC71-70+1--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT4268-68-71-72-110.000

Smotherman's recent performances

  • Smotherman has recorded two top-five finishes over his last ten appearances, along with three top-20 finishes.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished first at 16-under.
  • Smotherman has an average of 0.508 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.062 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Smotherman has averaged 0.995 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Smotherman's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee320.3190.508
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green50.6690.615
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green163-0.398-0.066
Average Strokes Gained: Putting155-0.363-0.062
Average Strokes Gained: Total800.2270.995

Smotherman's advanced stats and rankings

  • Smotherman ranks fifth on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with a 0.669 average in 2026, and he also ranks fifth with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 71.92%.
  • Off the tee, Smotherman carries a 0.319 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average, ranking 32nd on the Tour, while his average Driving Distance of 304.2 yards ranks 107th.
  • Around the greens, Smotherman's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.398 ranks 163rd on the Tour in 2026.
  • On the putting surface, Smotherman holds a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.363, placing him 155th on the Tour, while his Putts Per Round average of 29.51 ranks 149th.
  • Smotherman ranks 22nd on the Tour by breaking par 24.28% of the time, and his overall Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.227 ranks 80th. He has accumulated 498 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 80th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Smotherman as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
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