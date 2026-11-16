Austin Smotherman betting profile: The RSM Classic
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Austin Smotherman drains 16-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Austin
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Austin Smotherman heads to Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, teeing off Nov. 19-22, having made three appearances at this event with a best finish of T40 in 2022. He arrives in solid form following back-to-back Tour victories in 2026.
Smotherman's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T42
|68-70-69-69
|-6
|2023
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|2022
|T40
|65-73-72-66
|-6
At The RSM Classic
- In Smotherman's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 42nd after posting a score of 6-under.
- Smotherman's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 40th at 6-under.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Smotherman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|P1
|65-66-66
|-16
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|1
|63-62-65-68
|-26
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T17
|66-68-68-65
|-17
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T67
|66-71-67-73
|-3
|3.220
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|77-75
|+12
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T24
|68-67-68-68
|-13
|32.500
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T58
|66-69-70-72
|-7
|4.900
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T42
|68-68-71-72
|-1
|10.000
Smotherman's recent performances
- Smotherman has recorded two top-five finishes over his last ten appearances, along with three top-20 finishes.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished first at 16-under.
- Smotherman has an average of 0.508 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.062 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Smotherman has averaged 0.995 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Smotherman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|32
|0.319
|0.508
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|5
|0.669
|0.615
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|163
|-0.398
|-0.066
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|155
|-0.363
|-0.062
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|80
|0.227
|0.995
Smotherman's advanced stats and rankings
- Smotherman ranks fifth on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with a 0.669 average in 2026, and he also ranks fifth with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 71.92%.
- Off the tee, Smotherman carries a 0.319 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average, ranking 32nd on the Tour, while his average Driving Distance of 304.2 yards ranks 107th.
- Around the greens, Smotherman's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.398 ranks 163rd on the Tour in 2026.
- On the putting surface, Smotherman holds a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.363, placing him 155th on the Tour, while his Putts Per Round average of 29.51 ranks 149th.
- Smotherman ranks 22nd on the Tour by breaking par 24.28% of the time, and his overall Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.227 ranks 80th. He has accumulated 498 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 80th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Smotherman as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.