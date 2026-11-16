PGA TourLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TourPGA Tour ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA Tour AmericasPGA Tour UniversityDP World TourLPGA TourTGL
R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

T15

Hayden Springer
USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10

-10

T15

USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW
19M AGO

Austin Eckroat betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Austin Eckroat drains 13-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at World Wide Technology

Austin Eckroat drains 13-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at World Wide Technology

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Austin Eckroat posted a 13-under finish at The RSM Classic last year, landing in a tie for 41st. He returns to Sea Island Golf Club's Seaside Course for the Nov. 19-22 edition of the tournament looking to improve on that result.

Latest odds for Eckroat at The RSM Classic.

Eckroat's recent history at The RSM Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T4165-70-71-63-13
2024T1767-70-69-66-10

At The RSM Classic

  • In Eckroat's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 41st after posting a score of 13-under.
  • Eckroat's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 17th at 10-under.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Eckroat's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipT2168-66-72-67-15--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT5468-68-70-71-7--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT5770-66-72-5--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT2469-66-68-66-15--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT3867-68-68-70-713.273
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT3867-68-67-71-716.500
July 26, 20263M OpenT5769-67-71-72-55.400
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC66-76-2--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT3070-66-69-70-524.333
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT5871-67-69-70-74.900

Eckroat's recent performances

  • Eckroat's best finish over his last 10 appearances came at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 15-under.
  • He has an average of 0.108 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.015 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Eckroat has averaged 0.600 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Eckroat's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee126-0.1780.108
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green320.3960.557
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green143-0.187-0.080
Average Strokes Gained: Putting630.1190.015
Average Strokes Gained: Total970.1500.600

Eckroat's advanced stats and rankings

  • Eckroat ranks 126th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.178 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 303.0 yards ranks 116th.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Eckroat holds a 0.396 mark that ranks 32nd on the Tour. He ranks 75th with a 68.16% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Eckroat ranks 143rd on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.187 in 2026.
  • On the greens, Eckroat has a 0.119 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 63rd on the Tour. He also ranks 51st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.60, and ranks 26th by breaking par 23.92% of the time.
  • Eckroat ranks 47th in Bogey Avoidance, avoiding bogeys 14.16% of the time, and has accumulated 276 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 120th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
37M AGO
Purse breakdown: See what's up for grabs at The RSM Classic
Latest
Image for article.
14H AGO
Cink defends Charles Schwab Cup Championship title for sixth win of 2026
Daily Wrap Up
Image for article.
16H AGO
Who around FedExCup top-100, Aon Next 10 bubble has most to gain in Austin?
Latest
R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW