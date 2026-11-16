Austin Eckroat betting profile: The RSM Classic

Eckroat ranks 126th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.178 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 303.0 yards ranks 116th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Eckroat holds a 0.396 mark that ranks 32nd on the Tour. He ranks 75th with a 68.16% Greens in Regulation rate.

Eckroat ranks 143rd on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.187 in 2026.

On the greens, Eckroat has a 0.119 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 63rd on the Tour. He also ranks 51st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.60, and ranks 26th by breaking par 23.92% of the time.