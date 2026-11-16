Austin Eckroat betting profile: The RSM Classic
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Austin Eckroat drains 13-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at World Wide Technology
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Austin Eckroat posted a 13-under finish at The RSM Classic last year, landing in a tie for 41st. He returns to Sea Island Golf Club's Seaside Course for the Nov. 19-22 edition of the tournament looking to improve on that result.
Eckroat's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T41
|65-70-71-63
|-13
|2024
|T17
|67-70-69-66
|-10
At The RSM Classic
- In Eckroat's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 41st after posting a score of 13-under.
- Eckroat's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 17th at 10-under.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Eckroat's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T21
|68-66-72-67
|-15
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T54
|68-68-70-71
|-7
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T57
|70-66-72
|-5
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T24
|69-66-68-66
|-15
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T38
|67-68-68-70
|-7
|13.273
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T38
|67-68-67-71
|-7
|16.500
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T57
|69-67-71-72
|-5
|5.400
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|66-76
|-2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T30
|70-66-69-70
|-5
|24.333
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T58
|71-67-69-70
|-7
|4.900
Eckroat's recent performances
- Eckroat's best finish over his last 10 appearances came at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 15-under.
- He has an average of 0.108 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.015 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Eckroat has averaged 0.600 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Eckroat's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|126
|-0.178
|0.108
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|32
|0.396
|0.557
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|143
|-0.187
|-0.080
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|63
|0.119
|0.015
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|97
|0.150
|0.600
Eckroat's advanced stats and rankings
- Eckroat ranks 126th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.178 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 303.0 yards ranks 116th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Eckroat holds a 0.396 mark that ranks 32nd on the Tour. He ranks 75th with a 68.16% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Eckroat ranks 143rd on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.187 in 2026.
- On the greens, Eckroat has a 0.119 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 63rd on the Tour. He also ranks 51st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.60, and ranks 26th by breaking par 23.92% of the time.
- Eckroat ranks 47th in Bogey Avoidance, avoiding bogeys 14.16% of the time, and has accumulated 276 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 120th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.