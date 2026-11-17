Cook has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.430 in 2026, with a Driving Distance average of 288.4 yards.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Cook carries a -0.363 mark in 2026. He has recorded a 67.46% Greens in Regulation rate.

Cook has a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.147 in 2026, representing one of the stronger areas of his game relative to his overall numbers.

On the greens, Cook has posted a -0.311 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.64. He has broken par 18.25% of the time and has recorded a Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.49%.