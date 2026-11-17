Austin Cook betting profile: The RSM Classic
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Austin Cook drains 30-foot birdie putt on No. 15 at Butterfield Bermuda
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Austin Cook heads to Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, Nov. 19-22, having missed the cut in each of his last five appearances at the event. Defending champion Sami Valimaki set a high bar last year, finishing at 23-under.
Cook's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|75-67
|E
|2024
|MC
|75-76
|+9
|2023
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|2022
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|2021
|MC
|68-74
|E
At The RSM Classic
- In Cook's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even.
- Cook has missed the cut in each of his last five appearances at The RSM Classic, with his best relative score coming in 2025 and 2021, both at even.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Cook's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T48
|67-73-69-71
|-8
|4.169
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|76-70
|+4
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-69
|-8
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|75-67
|E
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T27
|67-69-66-71
|-11
|--
Cook's recent performances
- Cook's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for 27th at 11-under.
- Cook does not have any top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He has averaged -0.429 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- Cook has averaged -0.312 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.957 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Cook's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|--
|-0.430
|-0.429
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|--
|-0.363
|-0.361
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|--
|0.147
|0.145
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|--
|-0.311
|-0.312
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|--
|-0.957
|-0.957
Cook's advanced stats and rankings
- Cook has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.430 in 2026, with a Driving Distance average of 288.4 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Cook carries a -0.363 mark in 2026. He has recorded a 67.46% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Cook has a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.147 in 2026, representing one of the stronger areas of his game relative to his overall numbers.
- On the greens, Cook has posted a -0.311 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.64. He has broken par 18.25% of the time and has recorded a Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.49%.
- Cook has accumulated four FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 212th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cook as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.